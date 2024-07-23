Connor Goldson is expected to complete a move away from Ibrox this summer. | Getty Images

Rangers are expected to lose a high-profile star as a Celtic target edges closer to a move elsewhere

Rangers stalwart Connor Goldson has successfully undergone medical tests with Aris Limassol ahead of his proposed departure from Ibrox.

Football Scotland understands that the centre back has already flown out to Cyprus to finalise the move while reports from the Daily Record add that the deal is imminent.

Aris Limassol finished fourth in the Cypriot Super League last season and see the option of signing Goldson as a major coup given his vast experience of competing at the highest level.

The Wolverhampton born defender has represented the Light Blues on 309 occasions in all competitions since making the move to Glasgow in the summer of 2018. In that time he has lifted the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and most recently the Scottish League Cup. The 31-year-old also formed part of the team which defied expectations to reach the final of the Europa League in 2022 before a heartbreaking defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former manager Steven Gerrard, now of Al Ettifaq, and League One side Birmingham City were both credited with interest in the versatile defender, but it appears that Limassol have won the race.

Goldson was under contract at Rangers until 2026 and it is suspected that the Gers will also get a sizable fee from his departure that can be reinvested in the first team squad throughout the summer.

Celtic suffer transfer blow as Fiorentina push to sign target

Fiorentina are the frontrunners to sign highly-rated Celtic target Andrea Colpani this summer, according to reports from Italian outlet Firenze Viola. Colpani is a 25-year-old winger that has represented Italy at both U20 and U21 level. He started his career at Atalanta after progressing through the club’s academy, but is best known for his four-year association with Monza.

Colpani originally arrived at Monza on a two-year loan deal in 2020 but this move was ultimately made permanent in 2022 after a string of impressive performances which saw him help the White and Reds reach the top-flight for the first time in their history.

The young winger has continued to thrive since making the move to Serie A. In the 2022/23 campaign he contributed four goals and one assist from 27 appearances to help the team beat the drop in 11th position.

Last term, he doubled his goal tally with eight strikes and also recorded four assists as his team finished 12th in the Serie A table. Colpani’s ability to influence games has earned interest from Celtic, who are keen to add further goals from out wide after the high-profile departure of Jota last summer.

However, Fiorentina are currently the favourites to secure his signature. Firenze Viola claims negotiations are ongoing but claims the stumbling block at the moment is the method of the transfer. Fiorentina are hoping to strike a loan deal for Colpani which includes an option to buy, while Monza are only willing to sell their star asset if they receive a permanent bid.

There is no current agreement on valuation between the two parties, but it is reported that the gap is close and can easily be resolved in the coming weeks.