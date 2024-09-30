The midfielder shone vs St Johnstone | SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has plenty of Celtic options ahead of the Dortmund test.

A pair of Scottish football pundits have been left debating who starts in midfield for Celtic vs Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After scoring 16 goals in just three matches, Brendan Rodgers’ side face their toughest test yet this season when taking on last term’s Champions League runners-up. It will be an away day for fans to savour and they’ll hope their in-form heroes can follow up with a win.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss has some team decisions to be made, with a pressing matter in midfield. Callum McGregor and Arne Engels are almost certain starters, leaving Paulo Bernardo and Reo Hatate to fight for the other spot. It’s left two pundits on BBC Sportsound debating for who gets the nod.

The pundits were asked for a starting midfield vs Dortmund, and Celtic hero Pat Bonner said “McGregor, Engels and Bernardo at this moment in time.” Ex-Hearts and St Johnstone defender Allan Preston was of a different opinion though, saying “I am going to go Hatate instead of Bernardo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Pat sees them more than I do. But I think Hatate is wonderful. I think Hatate could play in any of the major leagues, I really do.”

Bonner then made the case for Bernardo: “Last year I would have went with Hatate, all day. What Bernardo has added to his game is goals, but also doing counter-pressing really well. He’s a rangy player, he cover the ground really quickly.

“He’s good enough on the ball but that other piece he’s added to his game has made him now a very good player and it compliments the other two in that position. Whether he can track players, but he can certainly go forward and counter-press them when he loses the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think away from home in Europe, you need that type of mentality. Hatate will get on the ball all day for you. Will he do the defensive side? I am not 100% sure. At home, probably.

Preston added: “I would go with Hatate. As I said earlier, I think he could play in any of the top leagues for any of the top teams. I think Scottish football at times get too easy for him. He maybe takes his foot off the pedal because it’s too easy for him. I think he’s a wonderful player who brings so much to Celtic. What a choice for Brendan Rodgers.”