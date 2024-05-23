The former Leicester City star is rumoured to be a Celtic transfer target.

Celtic have been linked with a move for versatile defensive star Daniel Amartey.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers managed the Ghanaian international during his four years at Leicester City. He joined Besiktas last summer from the Foxes - amid strong Hoops links - and has played 27 times for the Turkish team. Reports in Amartey's homeland suggest the Celtic boss will aim to reunite with him this summer.

After arriving at Leicester in 2016 from Copenhagen, he played a part in their historic Premier League title win and helped them win the FA Cup five years later. Speaking to the Foxes website in 2021, Rodgers was full of praise for the star capable of playing three positions.

He said: “Amartey has proven to be a stable defensive figure for City too. From a professional perspective, [Amartey's] been outstanding. He’s obviously been out for a period of time with injury. When I came into the Club, that’s how it was for him, he’d been out for a period of time.

"Of course, the system maybe didn’t allow him to come in, but certainly when you play with a back three, he’s a player that can fit into that. Every time he’s played, he’s never let us down.

"He’s played as a midfield player, as a full-back, and you need your outside centre-halves to be able to have no doubt they can step in and press the game and be aggressive. He’s got all of that. He defends the box really well and then, with the ball, he has a real sufficient level of comfort. He can pass it.

"I’ve been absolutely delighted with him. He’s played in some great performances we’ve had, big wins, and for Daniel, it’s just that consistency to keep playing at the level. As a man, he’s a good man, he wants to train every day. He loves his football.