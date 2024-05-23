Rangers legends joined by Man Utd and Arsenal icons as part of broadcasters EURO 2024 coverage
Two former Rangers men have been included in ITV’s coverage for the fast-approaching Euro 2024 tournament. A huge summer of football kicks off in less than three weeks’ time, with Scotland getting going on day one against hosts Germany.
Steve Clarke’s men surprised everyone during the qualification campaign, storming into an early lead and securing qualification pretty comfortably despite having Spain in their group. The Tartan Army will now look to continue surprising in only their third major tournament since 1999.
Hungary and Switzerland will join Scotland and Germany in Group A, and Clarke’s men should fancy their chances of progressing, especially given one win and a decent goal difference is often enough to secure progression through one of the best third place spots. England will also be at the tournament, and as always, ITV will split the broadcast rights with the BBC in the UK.
The Scotland vs Germany game, along with many other group stage games across the competition will be shown on ITV, and the network will also have picks one, two and three for the Round of 16 as well as first pick of the Semi-finals.
With that in mind, ITV have now confirmed their line-up of presenters, commentators and pundits for the competition, and the line-up features Rangers legend Ally McCoist as well as former Gers man Graeme Souness. An ITV announcement read: “Led by main presenter Mark Pougatch along with Laura Woods, ITV’s star-studded Euros squad will offer a wealth of insight, expertise and opinion from a punditry line-up of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Eni Aluko, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl and refereeing analyst Christina Unkel.
“Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen and Joe Speight, supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, and Andros Townsend, with Gabriel Clarke reporting from the England camp, Connie McLaughlin with the Scotland squad, and Celina Hinchcliffe rounding up the news from the tournament.”
Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, added: "This is a unique tournament in a fantastic setting and we have put together a multi-talented, high-profile team to offer viewers and fans cutting insight and compelling entertainment from what promises to be a festival of the game. ITV and ITVX’s live coverage, highlights shows, online and social media content, will capture all the action and all the talking points, so fans and viewers can immerse themselves in the tournament.”
McCoist has regularly been part of ITV’s coverage for World Cups and European Championships in the past, and he has often been praised for the colour he brings to the commentary while working on co-commentary. The Scot regularly offers cultural references for the host country and the countries involved in the game, something many commentators and co-commentators often overlook. Elsewhere, Souness will be a studio pundit and is well-versed in the role having continued to work with Sky Sports for the season just gone, regularly appearing as a pundit for Premier League fixtures.
