Motherwell players surround Liam Kelly after his penalty save from Celtic's Luis Palma. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The goalkeeper now at Motherwell started his career at Rangers but is now linked with Celtic.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell says Liam Kelly attracting interest from Celtic is new to him.

It’s been claimed that the goalkeeper - who started his career at Rangers - is a Hoops transfer target this summer. Kelly joined Motherwell in 2021 and recently passed through 150 appearances in claret and amber, with an additional role of captain bestowed upon him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reacting to the news, Kettlewell insists he’d love to keep the Scotland international at the club, as he eyes having most of his squad in place for pre-season. He said: “You possibly have a bit more information than I have, that is certainly nothing I have spoken to Liam about. I do speak to him on a daily basis.

“I have trusted Liam and rightfully so, you look at his performances, you look at the numbers he bashes out every season. You look at his availability, all these different things, his leadership has to go in there. How good a goalkeeper he is has to go in there. Not just with his feet but with his hands as well. I think he is top drawer.

“What wouldn’t surprise me is a goalkeeper of his stature and his standing attracting interest. Liam would be somebody that I would love to keep at the club. I want to start on day one of pre-season with what is close to my group of players.