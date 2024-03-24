Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Rangers' match against Dundee FC was postponed, Celtic have reclaimed the top spot in the Scottish Premiership. As things stand, just one point separates the two Glasgow rivals in this unpredictable title clash.

Whoever snatches this season's trophy will certainly have extra space to flex on the summer transfer window, so let's take a look at some of the latest transfer rumours currently doing the rounds.

11-goal Celtic star 'in demand'

Celtic's star midfielder Matt O'Riley is 'definitely' going to be an 'in demand' player on the transfer market this summer, following his stunning performances so far this season. According to GiveMeSport, the 23-year-old is on the radar of Premier League sides Brentford and Brighton, as well as promotion hunters Leeds United.

O'Riley's return of 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions this season has naturally turned a lot of heads. Leeds had a £10 million offer for the midfielder rejected by Celtic last summer and they now reportedly value him at £25 million. However, despite the promise of a pretty pay day, Brendan Rodgers is eager to keep hold of O'Riley as he is one of the Hoops' most influential players.

Rangers star keen on leaving Ibrox

Ianis Hagi appears to have made up his mind on where he sees his future. The midfielder is currently out on loan with LaLiga outfit Deportivo Alavés and his time abroad is going swimmingly after falling out of favour at Ibrox.

Hagi joined the Spanish side last summer and has made 18 league appearances since his arrival. Despite the fact he is due to return to Rangers in June, the 25-year-old wants to stay where he is, as it is the 'league he has followed since he was a child'.

Speaking to Spanish outlet MARCA, Hagi confirmed he would like to remain in Spain.