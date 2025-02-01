Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some eye-catching names in a team made up of the most expensive signings in Celtic history

The January transfer window will close for business on Monday, February 3rd with Brendan Rodgers having one final opportunity to continue putting his stamp on the Celtic squad.

Rumours about potential new arrivals continue to gather pace, but it’s expected to be a quiet end to the window for the Hoops following the news that left-back Kieran Tierney will remain at Arsenal until the summer after agreeing a pre-contract to return to Parkhead.

GK - Vasilis Barkas (£5m from AEK Athens)

RB - Alistair Johnston (£3.5m from CF Montreal)

RCB - Christopher Jullien (£7m from Toulouse)

LCB - Auston Trusty (£6m from Sheffield United)

LB - Alexandro Bernabei (£3.75m from Lanus)

CM - Neil Lennon (£5.75m from Leicester City)

CM - Arne Engels (£11m from Augsburg)

RW - Eyal Berkovic (£5.75m from West Ham United)

LW - Jota (£8.4m from Rennes)

CF - Odsonne Edouard (£9m from PSG)

CF - Adam Idah (£9.5m from Norwich City)