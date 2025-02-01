The £75m most expensive Celtic XI of all-time - including former PSG, West Ham Utd and Benfica stars
The January transfer window will close for business on Monday, February 3rd with Brendan Rodgers having one final opportunity to continue putting his stamp on the Celtic squad.
Rumours about potential new arrivals continue to gather pace, but it’s expected to be a quiet end to the window for the Hoops following the news that left-back Kieran Tierney will remain at Arsenal until the summer after agreeing a pre-contract to return to Parkhead.
Rodgers is looking to add another striker to his squad following the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi to French side Rennes and it’s understood that Brondby frontman Mathias Kvistgaarden is the Scottish champions top signing target.
The Danish youth international is valued at £10 million by the Superliga outfit, but will any new additions between now and the window slamming shut make it into a starting eleven comprised of the most expensive signings in the club’s history based on each position?
- GK - Vasilis Barkas (£5m from AEK Athens)
- RB - Alistair Johnston (£3.5m from CF Montreal)
- RCB - Christopher Jullien (£7m from Toulouse)
- LCB - Auston Trusty (£6m from Sheffield United)
- LB - Alexandro Bernabei (£3.75m from Lanus)
- CM - Neil Lennon (£5.75m from Leicester City)
- CM - Arne Engels (£11m from Augsburg)
- RW - Eyal Berkovic (£5.75m from West Ham United)
- LW - Jota (£8.4m from Rennes)
- CF - Odsonne Edouard (£9m from PSG)
- CF - Adam Idah (£9.5m from Norwich City)
