Kyogo Furuhashi has opened up on his decision to leave Celtic for French top-flight club Stade Rennais in a deal worth £10 million.

The Japanese striker has completed his big-money move to the Ligue 1 side after three-and-a-half successful years with the Hoops. The 30-year-old jetted out of Glasgow last Thursday to finalise contract details and undergo a medical. However, nothing had been made official over the weekend and the reason for the delay in confirmation has been revealed.

He has now put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal after French media outlet ‘ouest france’ claimed that Celtic wanted to coincide Kyogo’s exit with the announcement of fellow attacker Jota’s stunning £10m return to Parkhead after he headed in the opposite direction as part of a separate deal.

Signed by former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou from J-League outfit Vissel Kobe, Furuhashi went on to become a key figure at the club and was regarded as a fan favourite. He scored an impressive 85 goals in 165 appearances for the Scottish champions, winning three Premiership titles, three League Cups and two Scottish Cups.

His final act in a Hoops jersey was to help Brendan Rodgers’ men book a Champions League knockout place with one League Phase game to spare against BSC Young Boys - with reports over an imminent transfer to Rennes starting almost immediately after full-time last week, much to the shock of supporters.

And that move has now been sanctioned after Rodgers revealed the player informed him a “number of months” ago that he wanted to move to one of Europe’s top leagues following a conversation over his national team future with Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu, who last year went on record criticising the quality of the Scottish Premiership.

Rennes currently sit down in 17th spot in Ligue 1 and Furuhashi could be in line to make his competitive debut for Jorge Sampaoli’s side against Strasbourg on Sunday. Speaking after the deal was confirmed, Kyogo - who departs as a modern-day club legend - explained his decision to quit Celtic.

He stated: “I'm really looking forward to getting to know Stade Rennes and my new team-mates. I hope to make a rapid contribution to the team's performances.

“After some great years with Celtic, I was looking for a new challenge in a recognised league. Physically and technically, the league is very competitive. The coach and the directors told me how much they wanted me to bring my qualities and experience.

“The club is not in the position it has been in for the last few seasons, and our objective will be to climb back up the league table. I feel ready to give my all with Rennes.”

Rennes managing director Arnaud Pouille commented: “The arrival of Kyogo is the wish of the whole club. He has a technical profile that will strengthen the changing room. He joins us after a fine period with Celtic and a number of trophies won in Scotland.

“He left behind some very fond memories there, and I hope that he will enjoy the same level of efficiency and success on the pitch with Stade Rennais. He's a very generous player with a great sense of team spirit. Kyogo has played more than 30 games this season, so he certainly has the pace needed at the very highest level.”

Rennes sporting director Frederic Massara added: “We're delighted to welcome Kyogo, a striker with great finishing qualities, who is very active and generous with his runs. He has a wealth of international experience, including in the Champions League, and knows what it's like to play at the highest level. This will help the team and provide new solutions for the coach with the aim of getting back to winning ways.”