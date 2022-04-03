Sky Sports pundit James McFadden has been impressed with Giorgos Giakoumakis who starts in today’s Old Firm derby with Kyogo Furuhashi still out injured.

The former Scotland ace, who was speaking on Sky Sports build up to the big match, has been impressed by the Greek forward and believes his recent form has come down to the more regular game time he has seen of late.

McFadden said: “I think it’s been getting a run of games, being fit.

“I think when Kyogo was first out injured it looked like Celtic were going to struggle then up steps Giakoumakis to fill that gap and then some.

“The fitness levels have definitely improved from the start of the season and he just loves scoring goals.

“He does a great shift for the team, leads the line very well and has a great work rate.

“When the ball is in the box he finds the right space, scores all kinds of goals and is a nuisance.

“I think all his goals have been on touch finishes, which tells you he knows where the goal is.”

Giakoumakis has scored 12 goals in 22 games for Celtic this season including five in his last two matches which featured a hat-trick at home to Ross County before the international break.

Today’s Old Firm derby kicks off a noon.

Celtic starting XI: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Rogic, Jota, Giakoumakis, Maeda