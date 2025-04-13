Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic winger has been linked prominently to English Premier League side Newcastle United.

A former Celtic star turned pundit is backing a couple of Hoops men for strong ends to the season - amid Newcastle United chat.

Nicolas Kuhn’s form has dipped in recent weeks as Brendan Rodgers’ side close in on the title. It’s been claimed ahead of the summer transfer window that Newcastle are on his tail but he was replaced by James Forrest in the Celtic XI for Saturday’s 5-1 thumping of Kilmarnock.

Forrest has returned from injury as he looks to add more trophies to his stunning Hoops haul. Amid ‘big bucks’ Premier League chat, Simon Donnelly reckons both have a part to play in wrapping up the title and winning the Scottish Cup in search of Treble glory.

Former Celtic star takes on star’s exit links

He told the Sunday Post: "Over the season, they have had some really consistent performers and we all know about Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Kasper Schmiechel. They've all been superb. Nicolas Kuhn was on fire for the first six months of the season but his consistency levels have dropped a wee bit in the past few weeks.

"There was talk of English Premier League clubs willing to pay big bucks for him in the January window. I've no idea if that was the case or not. But what I do know is that he is a top quality player who has it in his locker to play in the top leagues in Europe. Before any of that, however, I want to see him turning it on for Celtic and finishing the season really strongly. In terms of goals and assists, his numbers are brilliant. I'm sure the manager will be challenging him to add to that tally before the end of May.

"I'd also love to see James Forrest get a wee run in the next few weeks. It's great to see him back after injury. I remember this time last season he was a catalyst for Celtic finding a good bit of form at the right time. James has so much experience and will be calm and composed in any on-field situation. Brendan will be thrilled to have him back and he will be looking to play his part and add more silverware to his collection. James is one of the most decorated players in the history of Celtic and that is some accolade to have on your CV. But he has so much still to offer and I'm sure he'll help Celtic in the final weeks of the campaign. He would love another Treble."

Hampden hopes

Next up for Celtic is a Scottish Cup semi final with St Johnstone, who beat the Hoops 1-0 last weekend. Donnelly added: “That was a sore one for Celtic. But you also have to give credit to St Johnstone, another of my former clubs. They worked hard and clearly targeted set-pieces as their way of trying to punish Celtic. They will now go for it at Hampden in the semi and it will be a cracking game.

"Celtic will start as clear favourites. I can't see them slipping up in this one. Brendan won't allow it. They are the best team in the country but they need to win every game they take part in. That is the demand put on them by the supporters. They have five league games to go - including one at Ibrox - and they will want to win all of them. They will not want to lose to Rangers again this season.

"Victory next weekend will lead to a Scottish Cup final on May 24 against either Aberdeen or Hearts. A Treble will be on the line that day and they have a great record at the national stadium under Brendan."