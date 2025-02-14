The latest news and transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action.

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend and ahead of the action, there’s been plenty of news and transfer rumours to unpack.

Celtic and Rangers are already considering new signings ahead of the summer transfer window, while some of their own stars are also being eyed up by rival clubs. The Gers in particular are in the headlines right now, as the future of Philippe Clement continues to spark debate during this inconsistent season.

As for Celtic, their Champions League hopes rest on their visit to Germany next week as they hope to turn around their defeat in Glasgow to snub Bayern Munich of a place in the knockouts.

Newcastle scouts were ‘in stands’ at Celtic Park

During Celtic’s clash with Bayern Munich earlier this week, Newcastle United scouts were reportedly in the stands keeping a close eye on the game. According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League outfit had sent representatives to keep an eye on Nicolas Kuhn, and it isn’t the first time they have check on him either.

Newcastle are reportedly looking to sign a new winger in the summer and Kuhn is a very appealing target. While he predominantly plays on the right wing, his ability to operate on the left and up front also adds to his market value. The report claims that his pace and dribbling ability ‘fits the profile’ Eddie Howe is looking for in his forwards.

With 17 goals and 12 assists for Celtic in all competitions so far this season, Kuhn has undoubtedly been one of their most influential players. However, rumours are starting to mount and it is believed the German will move on before the 2025/26 season starts.

After joining from Rapid Vienna for £3 million just last January, the report claims it will take ‘at least’ £20 million for the Hoops to listen to offers for their star winger.

Rangers CEO makes Philippe Clement admission

As talks once again surround the status of Philippe Clement as Rangers manager, fans have been asking what the future holds for the manager position at Ibrox. Club CEO Patrick Stewart met with the Rangers Fan Advisory Board last week, and was pressed for an answer on Clement.

Stewart responded that both his and the club’s stance on the manager is ‘not financially driven’ but instead, an acknowledgment that there is ‘so much else’ to address at the club. The meeting took place before Rangers’ shock defeat to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, which has only added to fans’ frustrations.

Stewart was also asked during the meeting about his perspective on the current fan mood. He replied that some criticism of the team has been ‘harsh but fair’ recently and admitted communications from the club have been ‘patchy’.

As Clement’s current situation remains a grey area, replacement rumours are starting to do the rounds. Danny Wilson recently weighed in on the links with Steven Gerrard and admitted he doesn’t believe many fans will want to see the former manager back at Ibrox.