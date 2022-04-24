The final Old Firm clash of the season takes place next weekend and will go a long way to deciding the outcome of the SPL title race.

Stuart Kettlewell and Stiliyan Petrov were in agreement in their assessment of what will be a crucial Old Firm derby at Celtic Park next weekend.

Rangers will make the trip across Glasgow knowing they need to secure a win to keep alive their hopes of retaining the SPL title they famously won under former manager Steven Gerrard last season.

Celtic moved a step closer to regaining the trophy they have won 51 times during their history with a 2-0 win at Ross County on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota broke the resistance of the Staggies and moved their side six points clear of Rangers ahead of the final Old Firm meeting of the season.

Former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell stated Celtic’s performance proved they have the character to go on and win the league - but believes a Rangers win could set off a few nerves at Celtic Park.

He told Sky Sports: “I think Celtic are huge favourites - I am not telling anyone anything different to what they know.

“If Rangers can go there next week and pick up a result, of course, there may be some sort of nerves come into play.

“But from a Celtic point of view, this is the position they wanted to be sitting in.

“I think this was a huge test for them, not only of how they would perform but of their character.

“This is a tough place to come in the form Ross County are in and I thought they acquitted themselves very well.”

Former Celtic star Petrov refuted any suggestions that the title race was over after he watched his old club battle their way to a win against County.

The Bulgarian midfielder insisted his side will have to beat their cross-city rivals and described next Sunday’s derby clash as “vital” to the outcome of the title race.

“They have to beat Rangers,” he explained.

“They will go and try to win every single game until the end of the season.

“The next game is another game - that’s the way Ange Postocoglou thinks.

“We just have to perform they way we are, we have to play the way we have during the season.

“At the end of the day, it’s a home game, they want to win everything.