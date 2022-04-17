Chris Sutton and Michael Stewart agreed the experienced match official had an “absolute shocker” at Hampden Park

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has accused Scottish Cup semi-final referee Bobby Madden of “embarrassing himself” over a series of controversial decisions during the Hampden clash.

Madden was the main talking point at half-time after several incidents during the first-half of Rangers 2-1 extra-time victory over the Hoops.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier Sports pundit Sutton believed Rangers frontman Kemar Roofe should have been sent off for a heavy challenge on Daizen Maeda after escaping with a yellow card.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Sutton said: “I tell you, that’s a red. Where’s he caught him? His shin. We know the answer, we’ve seen the pictures.”

John Lundstram’s blatant trip on Celtic captain Callum McGregor also went unpunished, leading Sutton to admit; “He’s just embarrassing himself, Bobby Madden.”

The ex-Parkhead hero also felt the free-kick which led to Greg Taylor’s opening goal just after the hour mark was the wrong call.

He stated: “It’s soft, I’ve got to say. But Bobby Madden has had a shocker all afternoon.”

Sutton later tweeted: “Celtic were poor but Bobby Madden turned in one of the worst refereeing performances I’ve seen in Scotland for a long time… and that’s saying something!!!”

Referee Bobby Madden has been forced to drop out of tonight's game. Picture: SNS

Fellow pundit Michael Stewart was in agreement and insisted that the experienced match official had an afternoon to forget.

He commented: “Bobby Madden has had an absolute shocker. Seriously, some of the decisions he’s been giving there are ridiculous.”