Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has accused Scottish Cup semi-final referee Bobby Madden of “embarrassing himself” over a series of controversial decisions during the Hampden clash.
Madden was the main talking point at half-time after several incidents during the first-half of Rangers 2-1 extra-time victory over the Hoops.
Premier Sports pundit Sutton believed Rangers frontman Kemar Roofe should have been sent off for a heavy challenge on Daizen Maeda after escaping with a yellow card.
Sutton said: “I tell you, that’s a red. Where’s he caught him? His shin. We know the answer, we’ve seen the pictures.”
John Lundstram’s blatant trip on Celtic captain Callum McGregor also went unpunished, leading Sutton to admit; “He’s just embarrassing himself, Bobby Madden.”
The ex-Parkhead hero also felt the free-kick which led to Greg Taylor’s opening goal just after the hour mark was the wrong call.
He stated: “It’s soft, I’ve got to say. But Bobby Madden has had a shocker all afternoon.”
Sutton later tweeted: “Celtic were poor but Bobby Madden turned in one of the worst refereeing performances I’ve seen in Scotland for a long time… and that’s saying something!!!”
Fellow pundit Michael Stewart was in agreement and insisted that the experienced match official had an afternoon to forget.
He commented: “Bobby Madden has had an absolute shocker. Seriously, some of the decisions he’s been giving there are ridiculous.”
Rangers will face Hearts in the final on May 21 after coming from behind to beat their city rivals courtesy of Scott Arfield’s striker and a Carl Starfelt own goal.