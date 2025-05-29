Rangers and Celtic have set their sights on an exciting Swedish winger

Rangers and Celtic are expected to battle it out for the Scottish Premiership title during the 2025/26 season and the pair are also thought to be shopping in a similar pool of players when it comes to transfer targets.

The Light Blues begin a new era of ownership under the 49ers group and are expected to spend big to try and bridge the gap between themselves and the champions.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has vowed to bolster his Hoops squad with further first team additions this summer as he aims to address the slight dip his side showed towards the end of last season, with the campaign ultimately ending with a surprise defeat in the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.

Popular Swedish sports outlet Fotboll Direkt claims Oskar Fallenius is a target for both Celtic and Rangers this summer.

Fallenius is a 23-year-old Swedish winger that came through the ranks of IF Brommapojkarna before joining Danish heavyweights Brøndby IF at the age of 20.

He initially struggled with first team minutes at the Brøndbyvester-based side and spent time on loan at Start in Norway before eventually moving back home to join Djurgårdens in Sweden’s capital city Stockholm.

Fallenius can play as both a winger and a wing-back and has represented Sweden 10 times at Under-19 level. He’s been impressive since joining Djurgårdens and has an overall record of seven goals and nine assists in 78 appearances while crucially gaining experience in the Europa Conference League where he formed a key part of the team which reached the semi-final before falling to a 5-1 defeat on aggregate against eventual winners Chelsea.

Sun Sport understands the footballer is under contract until 2026 and has been the subject of numerous scouting missions from Celtic and Rangers chiefs throughout the campaign.

As yet no bids have yet been made but both clubs are said to be considering an offer if the price is right, with a series of other European clubs also keeping tabs on the situation with ‘great’ interest.

Greg Taylor Celtic latest

Celtic are weighing up Oskar Fallenius as a potential replacement for Greg Taylor to provide competition to the likely signing of Kieran Tierney.

Taylor is out of contract this summer and faces an uncertain future at Parkhead after six solid years with the club. Sun Sport claims GREEK side PAOK are considering making an offer to the 27-year-old, who arrived for £3m from Kilmarnock in 2019.

The Greek side finished third in their league and have secured a place in the Europa League for next season under manager Răzvan Lucescu.