Celtic face a huge decision in the left-back department

Scottish champions Celtic are aiming to assemble yet another title-winning team over the summer as they aim to defend the Premiership crown for the fifth year in a row.

Brendan Rodgers has hinted that there will be plenty of changes to keep the squad fresh and hungry for more glory following the Rangers takeover and the 49ers proposed efforts to try and bridge the gap between the two squads.

Strengthening the left-back position is expected to be paramount for the Hoops as Greg Taylor approaches the final few weeks of his contract at Parkhead with no hint of an extension at this stage, and Jeffrey Schlupp’s loan spell from Crystal Palace coming to an end.

It’s widely speculated that fan favourite and former academy graduate Kieran Tierney will be back at Parkhead following his six-year stint at Arsenal, and it’s suspected he’ll be a key leader in the dressing room heading into the new campaign.

However, former Scotland international Derek Ferguson has thrown a different name into the equation during an appearance on the Open Goal podcast, and the player mentioned also happens to be a boyhood supporter of Celtic.

Derek Ferguson urges Celtic to make move for Liverpool star

Former Rangers ace Derek Ferguson believes champions Celtic should look to target Liverpool ace Andrew Robertson in the summer transfer window.

When speaking to James McFadden he suggested: “Andy Robertson, Faddy, do you think?”

To which McFadden responded: “I don’t think there is room for Tierney and Robertson, though. Just because the two of them will want to be the main player.

“Greg Taylor will obviously want to be the main player, but he would maybe cope better with the situation. If Andy Robertson leaves Liverpool, it’s because he isn’t a number one.”

Robertson recently formed part of the Liverpool team which won the Premier League title while playing 33 times in total in the league. He’s been first choice at Anfield for eight years and has racked up 82 caps for Scotland in the process while becoming club captain.

However, he could face further competition next term if the club make a move for Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez this summer.

James McFadden believes Greg Taylor still has more to give

Greg Taylor has been Celtic’s first choice left-back since Kieran Tierney’s departure to Arsenal in 2019 and has helped the club to 11 trophies in total in this period.

The 27-year-old faces an uncertain future at Celtic but could still sign an extension, according to Brendan Rodgers, who didn’t rule out a new deal for the defender.

Taylor, will of course, want to be first choice, but James McFadden believes there’s room for both Kieran Tierney and Taylor despite them playing the same position.

McFadden explained: “It looks like it (that Taylor is off),” said McFadden. “We have said this before. There is room at Celtic for Tierney and Taylor.

“I think the amount of games they play. The different style of player. Greg Taylor has shown, in a lot of games this season, that he still has a lot to offer.”