The latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just weeks left on the transfer window, Celtic and Rangers are kicking their into high gears to finalise any remaining business.

Both Glasgow sides have overseen both incomings and outgoings so far this summer but there’s still plenty to address on the rumour mill before the window closes for the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer rumour headlines for both Celtic and Rangers this week.

Rangers must bid £3m for ‘priority’ centre-back target

Rangers are looking to strengthen their defensive line this summer and have identified Nobel Mendy of Real Betis as one of their leading targets.

The Light Blues have already signed Emmanuel Fernandez from Peterborough United and Nasser Djiga on loan from Wolves this window but they are keen to add more central defenders to their roster.

According to ElDesmarque, Rangers have made Mendy ‘one of their priorities’ in these latter stages of the transfer window and have ‘already held talks’ with him over a potential deal. Ibrox representatives have told the 20-year-old the ‘importance’ he would have in Russell Martin’s current project at Rangers. The Light Blues are looking to close the gap on Celtic this season and work towards a more competitive Scottish Premiership title rivalry again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mendy is under contract with Betis until 2027 and the report claims that the club’s ‘priority’ is to now ‘find a way out’ for the defender. They previously had an offer from PSV, who were willing to pay €4 million (£3m) to get a deal done. It’s likely they will sanction a sale if Rangers can bid close to that figure, or at least beat Rayo Vallecano, who have reportedly offered €2 million (£1.5m) for Mendy.

Ex-Celtic ace expected to cost in excess of £20m

Former Celtic ace Ben Doak remains linked with a new high profile move as he continues to impress interested parties. The winger spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough, where he attracted a lot of attention from his performances.

Doak has since been enjoying pre-season with Liverpool as they prepare to defend their Premier League title. The 19-year-old had regular time on the pitch and started their first match of their double-header against Athletic Club this week. Doak showed off his creative play and now, both West Ham and Wolves are among the clubs interested in signing him this summer.

According to David Lynch, the two Premier League rivals are keen on Doak but it’s likely going to take a significant offer to sway Liverpool into selling. The Reds already rejected £20 million offers from Crystal Palace and EFL Championship side Ipswich Town back in January and he’s receiving ‘similar attention’ now the season has finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doak’s current contract is due to expire next summer and he has been heavily linked with an exit as he looks to take on a more regular role. Even bitter rivals Everton have shown interest in signing the Liverpool and former Celtic ace.