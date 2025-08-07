A round-up of the latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership is back in action but there’s still time left for the clubs to continue their business on the transfer market.

The summer window has brought plenty of interesting signings and sales so far but both Celtic and Rangers continue to be linked with new recruits. As the Glasgow rivals navigate their way through the final weeks of the window, while putting their best foot forward in these opening stages of the season, we’ve rounded up the latest transfer news.

Celtic took an early advantage in their Scottish Premiership title defence last weekend after a slim 1-0 win over St Mirren was enough to start the campaign off with three points. Rangers’ draw against Motherwell means there are already two points between the two sides but with a long season ahead, we can expect plenty of twists and turns to present themselves.

Rangers ‘join the race’ for Arsenal ace

Rangers continue to scour the the market for new recruits who will boost their chances of stopping another runaway Celtic season. The Light Blues have already brought in a raft of new signings but their attention is now on attempting to secure a deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.

According to journalist Dominik Schneider, Rangers have ‘joined the race’ for the signature of the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Real Valladolid. Sevilla are also said to be in the running for Hein.

The Estonia international came through the ranks at Arsenal but has made just one senior appearance for the club since penning his first professional contract in 2019. Since then, Hein has been loaned out twice and his current deal in north London is set to expire next summer.

Transfermarkt currently value Hein at €3 million (£2.2m) but now he is into the last 12 months of his contract, Rangers could negotiate a much lower fee if they want to pursue a deal for the shot-stopper this window.

Celtic served demand after failing to sign defender

Celtic are looking to add extra options to their backline this season and have registered their interest in Cagliari centre-back Adam Obert. However, the Serie A club aren’t giving into transfer pressure easily and are standing firm when it comes to the Slovakian ace.

According to L'Unione Sarda, Cagliari have been receiving offers for both Obert and striker Zito Luvumbo. However, the Sardinian side have rejected bids for both players, having deemed them too low compared to their asking price.

Ligue 1 club Rennes have attempted to sign Luvumbo but their €3.5 million (£2.6m) bid was ‘deemed insufficient’ to warrant a sale. Similarly, Cagliari have knocked back Celtic as well, as they ‘failed to reach the right figures’ to reach an agreement for Obert. The club has made it clear that any parties interesting in signing either player will need to increase their offers before discussions are taken seriously by the board.