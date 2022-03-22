The number falls well short of the thousands of tickets given to visiting supporters for the derby clash in previous years but it marks a breakthrough in the ongoing row between both clubs

Celtic and Rangers fans are segregated during the Ladbrokes Premier match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on September 1, 2019, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic are reportedly in possession of a small number of tickets for their fans to attend next month’s crucial top of the table Glasgow derby at Ibrox.

GlasgowWorld understands Ange Postecoglou’s side could be backed by 700 Hoops supporters as they travel across the city for the April 3 showdown after rivals Rangers handed them an allocation.

The Rangers Review state the club “have been given no indication that these tickets will be returned.”

That should ensure Celtic will return the favour and offer the same amount of tickets for the fourth and final league encounter between the sides during the post-split fixtures.

An away allocation of just 700 may seem miniscule with fans likely to be left disappointed at the reduced number, but it marks a minor breakthrough in the row between the clubs.

Visiting supporters have been locked out of Glasgow’s biggest game on two separate occasions this season, which was put down to Covid restriction-related issues.

Celtic could not guarantee Rangers fans would have any allocation at all for the second meeting this term, due to the existence of ‘red zones’ in line with Scottish Government restrictions.

That decision led their arch rivals to withdraw the tickets for the first meeting between the two sides at the start of the campaign on August 29 and their most recent meeting at Parkhead earlier this month had just home fans in attendance.

Scottish football went behind closed doors for several months last season.

Back in 2018, Rangers slashed Celtic’s original 7,000 allocation in the Broomloan Stand to around 900 in the away corner moving forward - the same amount of tickets provided to every other team in the Scottish Premiership.

Light Blues managing director Stewart Robertson revealed there had been progress in talks about having away supporters back at upcoming Old Firm fixtures earlier this year.