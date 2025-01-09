Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of key transfer talking points from Celtic and Rangers

Celtic continued their incredible Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home victory at high-flying Dundee United.

The Hoops looked to be cruising to a routine victory when Daizen Maeda opened the scoring after just 23 minutes but as the match progressed the visitors began to grow with confidence and at times were able to carve out a few chances of their own.

However, any nerves from the Parkhead crowd were soon eased in the 83rd minute when midfielder Reo Hatate linked up with his Japanese team-mate Maeda to score his side’s second goal in a hard-fought home win.

The result leaves Rangers 16 points adrift of the champions and in desperate need of a response after a disappointing 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road.

The Light Blues, who have struggled on their travels this season, make the trip to Dens Park to take on eighth placed Dundee FC in this evening’s contest.

Ahead of a huge night of football at the top of the Premiership table, Glasgow World rounds up today’s key January transfer talking points.

Celtic battle Brighton for £10m rated winger

Premiership champions Celtic are understood to be huge admirers of teenage sensation Bazoumana Toure of Swedish side Hammarby.

The 18-year-old Ivory Coast star has registered eight goals and three assists in 23 appearances and is in the top form for the title-chasing Stockholm side.

Sun Sport claims Celtic scouts have been attending several of the youngster’s matches throughout the season as Brendan Rodgers and his team continue to scour Europe for the best up and coming talents that the game has to offer.

Toure has been making huge waves in Sweden with the quality of his performances this season and is admired greatly by Celtic.

However, the deal is looking like an increasingly tough one to striker this window, with Hammerby boss Mikael Hjelmberg admitting that the teenager is likely to one day become both the club and the league’s most expensive ever footballer.

"There are many clubs who ask about him and there are many clubs who are curious about what it would cost to buy him.” He said.

"But we have been quite clear about what we think - and that may also be why nothing concrete has come yet.

"I’ve told Bazou and his representatives that if we’re going to sell this winter, it should be for a Swedish record.”

SunSport understands a fee of around £10m will be required to prise Toure away from Stockholm and Celtic will need to act fast if they want to get the deal done with Premier League top six hopefuls Brighton also showing interest in the winger.

Toure has three years remaining on his contract with Hammerby and was signed for just £300,000 less than a year ago.

Rangers target Cyriel Dessers replacement amid exit talk

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers faces an uncertain future at the club after falling down the Ibrox pecking order.

The out-of-favour Nigerian striker has been the subject of rampant speculation linking him with a move away, with Italian side Cagliari being heavily linked, according to Centrotrentuno.

Rangers News claims that Philippe Clement is keen to sign a replacement should the 30-year-old depart and understands that South African striker Iqraam Rayners is one of the club’s top targets.

The 15-time international is in explosive form for Mamelodi Sundowns, with 10 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions and is seen as one of the very best attackers in the South African top-flight.