"The intensity is huge."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a successful first six months in the Scottish Premiership

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers loanee Vaclav Cerny has responded to speculation surrounding his future at Ibrox amid claims from several news sources that the 27-year-old could be about to join Spanish giants Villarreal this month.

Cerny arrived in Glasgow in the summer on a season-long loan deal from Bundesliga heavyweights VFL Wolfsburg and has so far registered 10 goals and seven assists from 30 appearances across all competitions for the Light Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Czech international is one of the team’s most productive players this season in terms of goals and assists and along with Hamza Igamane has been one of the main bright sparks in an otherwise disappointing start to the season.

Cerny has adapted well to life in Scottish football and has impressed a number of top clubs around Europe.

However, the winger insists he is only focused on doing his best for Rangers and has rubbished talk of a premature exit.

Vaclav Cerny reacts to transfer speculation

Speaking with homeland publication, Seznam Zpravy, Cerny stressed that he's let go of thoughts about returning to Wolfsburg and insists he is really his hectic lifestyle at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I'm playing a season at Rangers without an option to buy, I have to say that I've completely let go of thinking about returning to Wolfsburg now.

"I'm enjoying it here immensely. I don't want to think about what will happen. There will be time for that towards the end of the season, when things start to settle down.

"After this season, I have a two-year contract at Wolfsburg. If the tug-of-war starts then, it's no longer in my hands.

"If I score twenty goals and assist another twenty, then other options will open up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was convinced that I could keep my place at Wolfsburg, so I wanted to show my quality at an even bigger club than Wolfsburg.

“It's going well at the moment. I know how football works and I know what the situation is at Rangers and what the possibilities are.

"But it's not up to me to comment on that so soon. I just have to give my best on the pitch and help the club to achieve success.”

Cerny is expected to feature against Dundee in a huge game for Rangers as they aim to bridge the gap between themselves and runaway leaders Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the game, he added: "I'm just focused on football, family and life in Glasgow, which is hectic in itself. I wouldn't want to waste my time thinking about something I can't control anyway.

"It's hard to describe how big Rangers are. The tradition, the background, it's a giant. It's really nice to experience this again after Ajax. A great experience for my career.

"The intensity is huge."