The most valuable Celtic and Rangers players put together in a combined starting XI.

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns this weekend for another Glasgow Derby. Following the Light Blues’ stunning 3-0 win over the runaway Scottish Premiership leaders, Barry Ferguson will be hoping for a strong result this Sunday, while Celtic are eager to put more daylight between the two.

Ahead of the blockbuster meeting at Parkhead, we’ve taken a look at the most valuable starting combined XI. Using market values provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve pieced together the highest-valued team made up of Celtic and Rangers stars.

GK: Jack Butland (Rangers)

Butland is one of just two Rangers names on this list, valued at €3 million (£2.5m). The 32-year-old remains his club’s first choice between the sticks and is under contract until 2027.

RB: Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

The impressive Canadian is on the radar of numerous rival clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. Johnston is valued at €10 million (£8.3m) as things stand.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

The most valuable man in the team at a reported €14 million (£11.5m). Carter-Vickers penned a new deal with the Hoops last year, extending his time at the club until 2029.

CB: Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Celtic signed Trusty from Sheffield United on Deadline Day during the summer in a £6 million deal. Transfermarkt currently value him at €7.5 million (£6.2m).

LB: Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Reliable Celtic defender Taylor rounds off a full back four of Hoops stars. The left-back, whose contract runs out this summer, is valued at €6.5 million (£5.4m).

RM: Nicolas Kuhn (Celtic)

Nicolas Kuhn has been linked with a blockbuster summer switch to a number of English clubs. | AFP via Getty Images

Another huge Celtic talent who has been earmarked by other clubs ahead of the summer. The likes of Premier League sides Newcastle United and Brentford are interested in signing him. Kuhn, with 18 goals and 13 assists this season, is valued at €12 million (£10m).

CM: Reo Hatate (Celtic)

With a 100 percent appearance record in all competitions so far this season, Hatate is one of the most important players in Celtic’s current squad. The midfielder has 12 goal contributions and is valued at €11 million (£9.2m).

CM: Arne Engels (Celtic)

Engels has hit the ground running following his record transfer last summer. The midfielder has not missed a single Scottish Premiership match this season and has 22 goal contributions so far. Transfermarkt value him at €12 million (£10m).

LM: Daizen Maeda (Celtic)

The influential winger is attracting a lot of attention from rival clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. Maeda has a stunning 27 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season so far and is valued at €11 million (£9.2m).

CF: Adam Idah (Celtic)

After a successful loan spell and fans calling for his permanent signature, Celtic signed Idah on a full-time deal last summer. They paid £9.5 million to Norwich City, but Transfermarkt value him at just €5.5 million (£4.6m).

Only the second and final Rangers player on this list, and the most valuable of the two at €4 million (£3.3m). Dessers has 22 goals for the Light Blues so far this season in all competitions.