Rangers and Celtic are two teams with huge global appeal.

A former Scottish football CEO reckons Rangers and Celtic should be exploring multi-club models - as the coefficient turns an issue.

In recent years south of the border, the likes of Man City and Brighton have been involved in a collection of clubs under one banner. Rangers and Celtic are two global brands and Keith Wyness reckons they can making the most of that status.

The former Aberdeen chief executive reckons they should be looking to add clubs to their stables. He told Football Insider: “I don’t know what Celtic’s major plan is. I’m surprised they haven’t built up a big multi-club organisation.

“It seems sensible to me. It gives them a chance to spend some of these reserves and create a much bigger asset for the club in general. It would give them the chance to tap into this major global fanbase.

“It’s the same for Rangers, I don’t know why it hasn’t been done. These are the questions which have to be asked of these clubs.”

Celtic started their Champions League campaign midweek with a 5-1 hammering of Slovan Bratislava while Rangers begin their Europa League venture against Malmo next week. The Scottish coefficient fell out of Europe’s top 15 last term, and it means the Premiership champions lose their automatic place in the league phase of the 25/26 Champions League.

Wyness has stressed the importance of good performances by the Glasgow pair, and Hearts in the Europa Conference League, this season. He added: “The coefficient means a lot.

“Historically, both clubs would have got a free pass into Europe each year. It’s now very difficult. Hopefully Celtic will get the coefficient back up with some good performances in the Champions League, and Rangers will have to do well in the Europa League.

“It damages Scottish football and damages the possibility of investors coming in. The coefficient situation is a big problem. Celtic, Rangers and the whole Scottish game should be worried about this coefficient.”