Celtic have enjoyed a dream start to the 2024/25 season, picking up maximum points with victories over Kilmarnock, Hibs, St Mirren, Rangers and Hearts while also treating the Parkhead faithful to a wonderful European victory over Slovan Bratislava.

Record signing Arne Engels has hit the ground running and the likes of Daizen Maeda, Nicholas Kuhn and Kyogo Furuhashi are all showing that they can provide goals and assists on a regular basis.

But one star that has endured a difficult start to the season has been Honduran international Luis Palma. The 24-year-old registered seven goals and nine assists in the Premiership last term but has so far been a peripheral figure this term with just 46 minutes of action across all competitions.

Palma remained on the bench during Celtic’s 5-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava and has struggled to make the desired impact after returning from a month long muscle injury between March and April.

At the peak of his powers, Hoops fan know exactly what Palma is capable of - and his former international Julio César de León has defended the attackers situation at Celtic and offered him some tough words of encouragement.

He told local Honduran outlet El Heraldo ( via Sports Witness ): “The boy has been recovering from a little knock, let’s hope he gets his act together so he can return to the starting lineup.

“It’s difficult to return to the starting lineup when you get injured, you have enough ability to do so, you have to put in a little more aggression, because today you have to know how to kick, earn respect.

“The rest, he has the technical quality, the physical part he is unbalanced, he has to do a little more gym, when he manages to get that he will be a starter wherever he is.”

Palma played a part in Celtic’s Scottish Cup triumph last season with a goal against Buckie Thistle and an assist against St Mirren en route to the final.

He will now be targeting the one trophy he missed out on last season and will be pushing to start the quarter-final clash in the Premier Sports Cup against Falkirk this weekend.