The attendances in the Scottish Premiership have been a topic of great debate in recent weeks

For the last 40 years, Scottish football has been dominated exclusively by Glasgow heavyweights Celtic and Rangers.

The Light Blues reigned supreme in the late 1980s and early 1990s before a largely 50/50 split in the early 2000s. However, since the Ibrox side’s financial problems in the 2010s, Celtic have been the kings of Scotland, winning 12 of the last 13 titles on offer.

The pair have a rich history of silverware and are regulars in European competitions. This in turn brings in terrific support, rocking atmospheres and packed out stadiums, but the same cannot necessarily be said for other sides in the division who on occasion have many empty seats.

This is summed up by Celtic supporters being given three full stands in their upcoming trip to Perth to face St Johnstone despite being the away side.

This led to a debate by a number of experts questioning whether Scottish sides would be open to the prospect of having a shared stadium which is common practise in Italy with giants like AC Milan and Inter Milan along with Lazio and AS Roma both sharing stadiums at the San Siro and Stadio Olympico respectively.

Richard Foster makes ‘seismic shift’ claim

Following Rangers’ recent trip to Dens Park where they claimed a 4-3 away victory against Dundee in front of the Sky cameras, the subject of empty seats was raised on Go Radio.

Richard Foster said: “No, it’s not (a good look when you see so many empty seats when Scottish games are live on Sky Sports),” agreed Foster. I think, in this country, we are probably one of the only countries in the world where our teams don’t share stadiums.

“There would need to be a seismic shift in the world for Rangers and Celtic to share a stadium. People in Dundee will think the same about those two clubs. But if you look at the finances and the other teams around the world who do it, it would probably be a worthwhile exercise.

“Get a brand new stadium, fit for purpose for both, they can flip the colours. It isn’t going to be an Allianz Arena, for example. It can be done, and for me, as an outsider, it would be exciting. But I don’t have anything invested in Dundee or Dundee United, so it’s a tough one.”

Which teams in Europe share stadiums?

AC Milan and Inter are one of the most famous examples of teams sharing stadiums but they are not the only ones in world football to do so.

Sharing a stadium is a much more common theme in Italian football than in any other European country. AS Roma and Lazio both call the Stadio Olympico in Rome their home and the pair have both been tenants at the ground since it first opened in 1953.

Ajax and the Netherlands national team also share the iconic Johan Cruyff arena in Amsterdam while back in Italy Genoa and Sampdoria both play home matches at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.