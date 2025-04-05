Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest headlines from Rangers and Celtic as contract talks take centre stage at both sides of Glasgow

Second will face third in the Scottish Premiership this weekend as Rangers play host to an in-form Hibs side at Ibrox.

The Light Blues came out on top in a 4-3 thriller at Dundee last weekend and are looking to build momentum ahead of their all-important Europa League quarter-final clash with tournament favourites Athletic Bilbao. Meanwhile, Hibs, who upset the apple cart with a victory over Celtic back in February will hope to claim the bragging rights over another Old Firm giant after drawing 3-3 in their last encounter with the Light Blues.

The game has massive implications on the race for Europe for the capital side, who will be keeping a close eye on how things unfold between Aberdeen and Ross County as well as Dundee United during their trip to Hearts.Elsewhere, champions elect Celtic have to wait until Sunday to play their final away league fixture before the split. They travel to St Johnstone for the first of two fixtures with the basement side, who they are also paired with in the Scottish Cup semi-final later this month.

Ahead of a key weekend at the top of the Scottish Premiership we delve into some of the biggest stories involving Celtic and Rangers this week.

John Souttar has established himself as the main man at centre-back for club and country this term and can be pleased with his efforts despite a tumultuous season behind the scenes at Ibrox.

Souttar has been consistent throughout the campaign and a calming presence in a year of ups and downs. However, he knows that by next season, he will be in the final year of his contract at Rangers which leaves the Glasgow side at risking of losing the 28-year-old for free.

The Scotland ace, however, says that although he’s keen to reach a resolution soon, his contract situation has been small beer compare to the seismic changes taking place at boardroom level.

He explained, via Rangers Review : “Yeah, apart from the month-and-a-half I was out injured,” Souttar said when asked if this was the best period of his Rangers career. “Apart from that, I’ve played pretty consistently.

“I’ve obviously got back into the Scotland team too. That’s something I was aiming for after last summer - to get playing regularly here and play as many games as possible. Then hopefully that would see me get back involved with the national set-up. And thankfully I’ve been able to do that.

“To be honest, I’ve not spoken about [my contract] for a while. There have been loads of changes at the club so that situation has gone on the back burner. I’ve not spoken to anyone about it for a while.

“I’m just concentrating on my football and let others deal with what they have to deal with. Hopefully it then gets resolved. There is so much going on at the club just now. I’m sure that when there is some stability that’ll get sorted.

Celtic boss makes ‘huge’ transfer claim

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is closing on another league title and still has hopes of adding to the team’s cabinet with a Scottish Cup to go alongside nicely with his League Cup honour from earlier in the season.

However, despite the team’s success, the former Leicester City boss is seeking more backing to take the team to the next level, amid uncertainty surrounding his contract.

The 52-year-old is plotting another push in Europe next term after Celtic‘s strong showing in the Champions League this season and according to Football Insider is seeking investment to take the team even further.

The outlet explains:Celtic are expected to be active during the upcoming summer transfer window with a new forward at the top of the shopping list for Parkhead chiefs.