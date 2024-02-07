Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Rodgers says his Celtic players showed the mentality of champions against Hibs - but conceded elements of their performances must improve.

The Hoops won the Premiership clash 2-1 at Easter Road thanks to two Adam Idah penalties. They came either side of half-time, and in-between the goals, Celtic's play left a lot to be desired against a Hibs side who had chances to get ahead.

Instead it was the Hoops triumphed and ensured they go three points clear of Rangers at the top of the league. The Light Blues hold a game in hand over their rivals.

Rodgers was thrilled to get a win at Hibs - his first over his two stints in charge - but knows a lot can be improved from their display. He told Sky: "It's an important win for us.

"The mentality of the team was to keep going. Adam has handled the pressure superbly and won us the game.

"I didn't think we were creative enough, that is my honest feeling. We had good periods of the ball in the first half but lacked that cutting edge to really get behind them. That bit of finesse you need in the final pass.

"Second half we created our own problems. The mentality of the team was to keep going and that is why they are champions.

"There is plenty to analyse in the game and improve on. With 14 games to go, it's important especially coming away from home that you respond after drawing at the weekend, a game we should have won.