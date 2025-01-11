Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers fan favourite was left raging after Alistair Johnston’s penalty concession failed to result in a red card

The Hoops right-back got caught on the wrong side of Kieran Phillips as he attempted to clear a cross and clumsily barged the Staggies substitute over from behind inside the box, which resulted in referee Matthew MacDermid pointing to the spot.

After a short VAR check, Jordan White converted from 12-yards to briefly haul County level in the Highlands, but the decision left Rangers hero Boyd adamant Johnston should have been sent off for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Boyd was adamant: “I can not understand why that’s not a red card. There’s no attempt to play the ball; he’s denied a goal-scoring opportunity. He said it himself, there’s a little nudge in the back. Yes, they get back to 1-1 but Celtic should be down to 10 men there.”

His opinion was swiftly shot down by Celtic hero and wind-up merchant Chris Sutton, who countered: “That’s a massive assumption isn’t it? Phillips gets across him and he (Johnston) knows he’s nudge him. You don’t see a red card for that. It’s poor defending, but that’s that. Blimey”

Boyd replied: “I’d like to see what you’d think if it wasn’t Celtic,” to which Sutton prodded: “Where are those straws?”

Boyd claim sparks debate

The pundit’s reaction has sparked debate on social media, with some Celtic fans suggesting a case could be made that James Brown, who conceded Celtic’s late penalty, should also have been given his marching orders for catching Yang Hyun-jun in the closing stages.

One supporter wrote: “No mention of a red for the Celtic pen also a goal scoring opportunity,” while a second commented: “If you think that’s a red card offence then football genuinely is not for you.”

A third added: “I don’t understand how that’s a pen but the earlier Hatate one wasn’t. Don’t see much difference between the two. Wonder if Boyd thinks the challenge on Hatate was worth a red too.” A fourth stated: “I love how Boyd can’t act rationale anymore, the rage is starting to pour out of him. It’s great to watch, even Chris is laughing his head off. Keep up the tears Boyd we eat em up.”