Michael Beale’s threadbare squad will be up against it when they entertain an in-form Dons side at Ibrox.

Rangers boss Michael Beale will have been satisfied with the way his players responded to being booed off the pitch in last weekend’s narrow victory over Motherwell by following it up with a much-improved display against Livingston in the Viaplay Cup on Wednesday.

The Light Blues booked their ticket for a day out at Hampden Park in early-November courtesy of a convincing 4-0 demoltion of Livingston at Ibrox.

For a third consecutive fixture, the Gers are back on home soil to face a rejuvenated Aberdeen side just 72 hours after their midweek triumph and it feels as though Beale will have to patch up his threadbare squad quickly for their latest Scottish Premiership assignment.

The Gers injury list doesn’t make for great reading at the moment with as many as SEVEN first-team players sidelined through injury. Tom Lawrence (calf), Nicolas Raskin (calf), Todd Cantwell (knee), Kieran Dowell (knee), Rabbi Matondo (knee) and Danilo (fractured cheekbone) were already on the treatment table before striker Kemar Roofe picked up a groin problem and left-back Ridvan Yilmaz was forced off with cramp against Livi.

Supporters will be fearing the worst this weekend when Rangers take on Barry Robson’s in-form Dons who are high in confidence after recording back-to-back victories over Ross County in the league and Viaplay Cup.

With a lack of attacking options at his disposal, Beale might need to re-shuffle his pack slightly and revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation for this match. It’s expected the substitutes bench will be littered with academy youngsters as the Englishman won’t want to risk any more injuries.

It’s unlikely that Yilmaz will be risked, which will mean a change at left-back. Central midfielder Ryan Jack doesn’t often play two matches in quick succession owing to his injury history, so that could see Scott Wright restored to the line-up, with Sam Lammers slotting in to a No.10 position.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Aberdeen on Saturday:

2 . Jack Butland - GK Barely had a save to make against Livi in midweek but made a number of important stops against Motherwell. Will hope to remain a spectator for another 90 minutes.

3 . James Tavernier - RB Another impressive showing in midweek and even though his final ball wasn’t great at times he was a major influence and will be eager to build on that performance.