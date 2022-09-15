The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Thursday

Rangers were beaten 3-0 at home by Napoli last night in the Champions League as their disappointing start to the new season continues.

Celtic, on the other hand, picked up a 1-1 draw away at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Rangers’ recruitment questioned

Former Rangers player Craig Moore has questioned their summer recruitment.

The team has lost their last three games in a row, conceding 11 goals.

Moore has said, as per Sky Sports: “Recruitment seems to be an issue - of the seven players to come in this season, two are injured and five were on the bench last night, not even starting!

“It’s a strange situation with maybe something happening behind the scenes that we aren’t 100 per cent on.”

Boss praises Morelos

Despite losing to Napoli, Giovanni van Bronckhorst did have some nice words to say about Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian led the line for the hosts and his boss was pleased with what he saw.

He said, as per the Glasgow Evening Times: “I said before already that it has been a very positive week for him. Clearly you can see he is working hard.

“I thought the first start for him would be after a couple of weeks. But he has done well, he was very dangerous, he could have scored in the first minute.”

Celtic hailed by opposition manager

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Igor Jovicevic has heaped praise on Celtic after their performance yesterday.

The Ukrainian giants had to dig deep against the Scottish champions.

Their manager respected his opponent and said after the match, as per The Herald: “They are very experienced and a very strong team. They are super fast and a super aggressive team, and we knew exactly what we were about to face. The pressing, especially in the beginning, was incredible.

“We tried to hold them off, and we failed; they did score a goal, but then we felt the support given to us by the fans, and that was incredible.”

Former winger training with Chelsea

Former Hoops star Scott Sinclair is training with Chelsea.

The free agent, who last played for Preston North End, is keeping up his fitness levels with Graham Potter’s side.