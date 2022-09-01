The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news as the clock continues to tick towards the summer window’s midnight deadline.

Both Celtic and Rangers picked up wins in their last Scottish Premiership games.

The Hoops lead the way at the moment and are two points above their Glasgow rivals.

Both teams have the chance to add to their squads before the end of the transfer window.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding the pair...

Rangers-linked Barkley latest

Rangers-linked Ross Barkley is on the hunt for a new club following his recent departure from Chelsea.

The England international is now a free agent and will be weighing up the next move of his career.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Southampton are ‘keen’ to snap him up, which would see the Gers miss out.

Gers are done

Rangers will not be adding any more signings before the deadline.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is happy with the business his side have done this summer.

As per Sky Sports, he won’t be making any ‘further additions’ having signed Ben Davies, Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo, Antonio Colak, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar and Malik Tillman.

Midfielder available

Celtic will reportedly let James McCarthy head out the exit door.

The former Everton has struggled to make an impact since making the move up to Scotland.

According to reporter Anthony Josepsh, the club are ‘open’ to offers for him right now (see tweet below):

Ex-player lands new home

Former Celtic man Jack Hendry has landed himself a new club.

The Scotsman has made the switch to Italy to join Cremonese in Serie A on loan from Club Brugge.