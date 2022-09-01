Here is Celtic and Rangers’ deadline day transfer news.

Transfer deadline day has arrived at a long exciting summer, with both Celtic and Rangers making a number of signings so far.

The defending champions have brought in eight players including the permanent arrivals of Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers, while Giovanni van Bronckhurst has welcomed the likes of Ben Davies, Antonio Colak and Tom Lawrence.

With just over 12 hours to go until the deadline, here are today’s transfer headlines...

Celtic closing in on Oliver Abildgaard

Celtic are reportedly closing in on the signing of Ruben Kazan midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, according to Football Scotland.

It is thought that the Dane has been pushing a move away all summer amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and looks set to join his former teammates Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic in Glasgow.

Abildgaard joined Rubin Kazan on an initial loan deal in 2020 before joining the club permanently and has since made 60 appearances.

Ange Postecoglou has been on the hunt for midfield reinforcements following the departures of Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic, while they also saw a deal for Vinicius Souza fall through in July.

Abildgaard will be the second midfielder Celtic sign this summer after Aaron Mooy arrived on a free transfer from the Chinese Super League.

Glen Kamara linked with Rangers departure

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara could be set for a deadline day departure, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked with a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, however it is French club Nice that are chasing him in a potential £10m deadline day deal.

Kamara has made only two appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season after losing his place in the starting line-up and could look to leave Ibrox to pick up more game time.

A move to Nice would also reunite him with former teammate Aaron Ramsey, who joined the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer from Juventus this summer.