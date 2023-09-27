Reo Hatate contract update as Celtic ‘close in’ on extension agreement with Japanese midfielder
The Hoops utility star is set to extend his deal with the Parkhead club.
Celtic are reportedly close to agreeing a contract extension with Reo Hatate as the Japanese midfielder prepares to put pen to paper on a new deal.
The 25-year-old still has three years remaining on his current deal but is set to become the latest first-team star to extend his stay with the Parkhead club by commiting his long-term future.
Fellow countryman Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi penned fresh terms with the Hoops earlier this summer. Skipper Callum McGregor, Israeli winger Liel Abada and right-back Anthony Ralston have also agreed to extend their contracts.
Hatate, who recently returned from a calf injury, was thrust straight back into the starting line-up by manager Brendan Rodgers due to his importance to the side. Rodgers opted to drop the utility man at the start of the season after becoming unsettled by months of transfer speculation surrounding his future.
Previously linked with Premier League sides Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur, the Daily Mail claim an agreement with the player is close to being finalised. It is understood Hatate had asked for the contract discussions to be put on on hold until the transfer window closed.
A fresh round of talks have since taken place between the two parties, with Hatate believed to have agreed to stay in Glasgow’s East End for the forseeable future.
Signed by Ange Postecoglou back in December 2021 from J1-League side Kawasaki Frontale, Hatate quickly cemented his place in the team and became a fan favourite.