Brendan Rodgers and Celtic have sealed Adam Idah on a permanent deal. | SNS

A Celtic transfer deal has been sealed this week.

Charlie Mulgrew reckons Brendan Rodgers has landed his Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard-mould Celtic striker in Adam Idah.

The Republic of Ireland international has sealed a return to Parkhead on a long-term deal, signing for a reported fee that could rise to £9.5m. Rodgers has relied on Kyogo as his main man in attack after coming in last summer for a second go in the manager’s hotseat, but he inherited the Japanese international from predecessor Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Idah is a man he brought into the club and has now sealed permanently, having had success with strikers at Celtic during his first spell in charge through Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard. Former Hoops defender Mulgrew reckons it’s a good deal for the Premiership champions to sign a striker like the two French forwards, with Idah adding an explosive difference in the final third.

Speaking on The Warm Up, he said: “It’s a good signing. It’s a lot more money as reported than I thought it was going to be. But you seen what he did for Celtic last year.

“Kyogo is probably going to be the main striker and play most of the time but I think when a team presses Celtic, you see it at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock last year, it’s that other option to play forward, play forward quicker.

“I don’t think so (playing them together). He is settled in a 4-3-3. You seen it against Motherwell last year, Kyogo can start and Idah can come on and give a different dimension in terms of earlier crosses in the box. It’s another dimension to Celtic’s game. Brendan Rodgers has always notoriously liked those types of strikers, Dembele, Edouard, he’s always had a striker like that.”