The Liverpool star has been linked with a transfer to Celtic.

A former Celtic star has backed possible Hoops advances for Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

The Japanese international has made 43 appearances for the Reds since a move to Anfield in 2023, impressing in Jurgen Klopp’s final year as gaffer. It was claimed earlier this week that the Premiership champions were monitoring the Liverpool man, coming after links to Caoimhin Kelleher earlier this summer alongside more recent notes of interest in Owen Beck, Ben Doak and Bobby Clark.

Matt O’Riley is linked with an exit from the Celtic midfield department while Reo Hatate is also said to have interest in him. Celtic hero Peter Grant has assessed the interest from his ex-club in Endo, and has given it his backing, as he can see the reasoning behind making such a transfer move.

He told Go Radio: “I really liked him when he was in Germany. I thought it was a really good signing for Liverpool, and he did really well for Liverpool last year under Klopp. Klopp obviously knows the German game very well.

“He brought him in and thought he would do a job for Liverpool, and he proved that. I think the Liverpool fans were really impressed with him last year. It’ll be interesting to see; I think it would be more of a loan than anything else.

“What it would do is, say if Matt went for talking’s sake, Callum could play that position. Endo could come in and play that sitting one. So I can understand the reasoning behind it. He’s a very, very good player.”