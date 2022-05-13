The face of league sponsors cinch could be on the presentation party this weekend

TV presenter Rylan Clark, star of the cinch adverts, has become a symbol of Scottish football this season - leading fans to question if he will present Celtic with the Scottish Premiership trophy this weekend.

Rylan, who is the face of league sponsors cinch, has grown in popularity among celebrating Hoops supporters after clinching the title against Dundee United on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old tweeted his two-word phrase “Cinched it” after Ange Posstecoglou’s side wrapped up the trophy with a game to spare.

Rylan Clark during the Celebrity Big Brother final 2018 (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Skipper Callum McGregor will lift the title after their game against Motherwell at Parkhead on Saturday but it remains to be seen who will present him with the trophy.

Celtic legend Scott Brown, who was appointed as manager of Fleetwood Town yesterday, had reportedly turned down the chance to hand over the trophy to his predecessor.

Fans were desperate to give their iconic former captain a special send off after they were denied the opportunity at the end of last season.

That has led to speculation over Rylan attendance as part of the presentation party on Saturday after a cardboard cutout of him was spotted at a recent Championship match.

One Celtic fans even drew a portrait of him in a classic kit, which he reacted to on social media with four laughing emojis.

Who is Rylan Clark?

Born in Stepney, East London, Rylan first appeared on our television screens after appearing in four episodes of the BBC’ series John Bishop’s Britain.

He would later audtion as a contestant on The X Factor at the O2 Arena in London in May 2012 in front of Louis Walsh, Tulisa, Gary Barlow and guest judge Rita Ora.

His progress through the competition surprised many, including Take That star Barlow who described Rylan as a “joke act”.

Rylan Clark-Neal confirmed that he will be bringing back the shopping aisle quiz to ITV2. (Getty Images)

He made it through to week nine of the live shows before eventually being eliminated.

The show would act as a springboard as his rise to fame continued in January 2013 when he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house during series 11.

Clark was announced as the winner during the live final, after which he broke down into tears.

He earned his first role as a TV presenter on Channel 5 alongside AJ Odudu as the new co-host of Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

He has also been a reglar guest on ITV’s This Morning show, providing all the latest gossip news from The X Factor.

In January 2017, Clark was named as the host of new daytime game show called Babushka and two years later would present a revived verision of Supermarket Sweep.

He became a regular panellist on BBC’s Eurovision: You Decide in 2018 until its cancellation in 2020. He has also worked as a radio presenter and on The One Show as a stand-in guest presenter.