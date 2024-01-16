The German winger will become Celtic's first signing of the January transfer window after jetting into Glasgow Airport last night

Nicolas Kuhn looks set to be unveiled as Celtic's first signing of the January window - but manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing more transfer activity between now and the end of the month.

The Hoops have agreed a fee in the region of €3.5million (£3m) with Austrian Bundesliga side Rapid Vienna for the German youth international, who jetted into Glasgow last night ahead of finalising the move.

The 24-year-old, who is understood to be relishing a permanent switch to the Scottish champions, completed his medical in London on Monday morning and held discussions with Rodgers who managed to convince him that his future lay at Parkhead.

Kuhn's agent Fabian Dingler and Christian Nerlinger were spotted leaving the airport terminal after being met by Celtic representatives, while the player was whisked away airside shortly after landing in Scotland.

The former Bayern Munich and Ajax talent is expected to put pen to paper and complete the formalities of the deal later today after swerving interest from clubs in Italy. Celtic had an initial £2m offer rejected by Rapid earlier this month, but they returned quickly to the table with an improved bid to push the deal over the line.

Kuhn, who has scored three goals and contributed seven assists this season, could potentially make his first-team debut this coming weekend against Highland League outfit Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

While Celtic fans will be pleased to see one new arrival through the door, many will be demanding further comings and goings. With business starting to finally kick off after a slow start to the window, a number of other targets are being worked on by the club's scouting team.

A new left-back is firmly on the agenda with Alexandro Bernabei likely to depart after failing to provide serious competition to challenge Greg Taylor for a starting berth. Portuguese wing back Tiago Araujo remains on Celtic's radar - and latest reports from in homeland suggest Estoril are open to selling the £3.5m-rated player.

A Bola claim the Primeira Liga side have been awaiting an offer from the Hoops but there has been "no progress" towards completing a deal since November and that no "official proposal" has been received. The report also adds that Araujo is "calm" about his future.