ScotRail issues Celtic supporters with travel advice ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

The latest public transport and traffic information for Celtic fans travelling to Hampden Park.

Celtic and St Johnstone fans will soon be flocking to Hampden Park to find out which team will make it through to the Scottish Cup final.

The two sides will meet on Sunday, April 20th to battle it out in the tournament’s semi-final. Either Celtic or St Johnstone will come up against Hearts or Aberdeen, who play a day before on Saturday, April 19th.

Ahead of the occasion, travel information has been provided for those who will be attending the clash at Hampden Park. From traffic warnings to public transport announcements, we’ve rounded up the latest information for your day in Glasgow.

Extra train services confirmed for Scottish Cup semi-final

ScotRail has announced that more train services and extra carriages will be added to routes between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida on April 20th. Both Celtic and St Johnstone supporters have been encouraged to travel to and from Hampden Park using the Mount Florida station.

Fans have also been urged to allow extra time for travelling on match day, as queuing systems may be in place at both stations before and after the fixture.

ScotRail has also included five handy tips to make your journey as smooth as possible if you are attending the semi-final.

1. Those travelling by train have been heavily advised to buy tickets before boarding. Checks will be in place across multiple stations and travel is not permitted with a valid ticket.

2. Ensure you have checked the times for your departure and any connecting services to avoid rushing or potentially missing your train.

3. Extra staff will be working on the ground at the train stations during match day to help things run smoothly and assist you with any queries.

4. ScotRail customers have been advised to download the official app, which allows you to buy tickets without queuing on the day, as well as check times and service updates.

5. Leave with plenty of time in case of delays or setbacks. Services are guaranteed to be busier than usual and not everyone is guaranteed to board their first choice of train.

Traffic warning ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

As the Celtic vs St Johnstone clash is scheduled to kick-off on Easter Sunday, traffic is expected to be ‘heavier than normal’, according to a Traffic Scotland spokesperson.

Both sets of supporters attending the match have been warned that there is likely to be traffic delays on the M74, M8, M77, and M80 motorways leading to and from the match. Fans have been urged to consider active travel of public transport to get to Hampden Park.

Celtic will be pushing to extend their impressive record as the club with the most Scottish Cup titles in history. The Hoops have won six of the last eight finals, including the previous two. St Johnstone last won the Scottish Cup in 2021 after beating Hibs 1-0.