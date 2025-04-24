Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the Scottish table based on goals by domestic players

Celtic are the leading team in the Scottish Premiership and they are dominating the division with a strong core of homegrown players including Greg Taylor, Luke McCowan, long-serving winger James Forrest and club captain Callum McGregor.

The quartet have all played a key role in the club’s success this season while the likes of Anthony Ralston and youngsters such as Dane Murray and Daniel Cummings have also chipped in with appearances over the course of the season.

Celtic’s team features a mixture of local Scottish players and talents from other leagues, while at the other side of Glasgow, Rangers have opted largely for a more continental approach with Connor Barron, John Souttar and Liam Kelly being the only Scottish players with 10 or more appearances over the course of the Premiership campaign.

But what would the Premiership table look like if it was just based on goals from Scottish footballers as Steve Clarke begins drawing up plans for his World Cup qualification squad in June.

The Scottish Premiership table if only domestic goals counted

Scottish leaders Celtic would remain top of the table in a league based solely on domestic players. Scottish internationals have contributed to 15 goals that Celtic have scored this season while domestic talents have only found the net on five occasions against the Hoops. This would leave them top of the league by some distance with 12 wins, 19 draws and two losses, adding up to 55 points.

Rangers have experienced a poor campaign, but would find themselves in a much worse situation if they weren’t able to call upon their talent from overseas. The Light Blues have scored just one goal through a Scottish player this season and have conceded four. This would leave them in 9th place with one win, 29 draws and three defeats.

Strugglers Dundee FC would be the biggest movers if it was based on solely domestic talent. They sit second in this table with a league-high 31 goals from Scottish players while conceding 21 times.

Here’s a full look at the table if it was based solely on domestic goals, via data from Transfermarkt.

Celtic - 55 pts Dundee FC - 51 pts Kilmarnock - 48 pts Hearts - 48 pts Aberdeen - 43 pts Hibs - 42 pts Dundee Utd - 38 pts Motherwell - 37 pts Rangers - 32 pts St Johnstone - 31 pts Ross County - 29 pts St Mirren - 29 pts

The top scoring Scottish Premiership footballers this season

Simon Murray is the top scoring Scottish footballer this season with an impressive 15 goals in 33 appearances for Dundee FC this term. His nearest competitor is Aberdeen forward Kevin Nisbet, who has found the net nine times in 27 matches since completing his loan from Millwall.

Bruce Anderson has also chipped in with nine goals in 25 appearances for Kilmarnock, a figure almost matched by captain Callum McGregor with eight from midfield. Mackenzie Kirk has managed seven for St Johnstone and is one clear of teammate Nicky Clark. Elsewhere last term’s top scorer Lawrence Shankland is still on just four goals after a slow campaign.