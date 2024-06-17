Scottish Premiership new boy wants to 'follow footsteps' of current and former Celtic stars
New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy is hoping to follow the footsteps of certain Celtic players past and present after securing a move to the Scottish Premiership from Shelbourne FC. The 22-year-old penned a three-year deal with the Dons to become their first summer signing, and he will want to install himself as a competitive first team player during his first campaign at the club.
He cited the success of current Hoops defender Liam Scales and title winning former winger Johnny Hayes, saying upon signing: “It feels brilliant to officially be an Aberdeen player. As soon as I heard about the opportunity, I wanted to put the red shirt on. After speaking to the Club I felt this was the right step in my career. The history, the size of the Club, it was something I really wanted to be part of.
“I had a good conversation with the manager. He had done a lot of research on me and told me how I would fit in with the Club and he left a really positive impression. It’s a massive Club, it seems to have a real family feel to it and I just can’t wait to get started.”
Aberdeen performed under par last season and will want to kick on next term, something Molloy will want to be a part of, but he also has international ambitions, hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Liam Scales, who went from Shamrock Rovers to Celtic and had a loan spell at Pittodrie before breaking into the Republic of Ireland national team.
“Looking at players like Liam Scales, Jamie McGrath and Jonny Hayes, it’s a place where people flourish,” Molloy said. “It’s somewhere I can flourish too. If I can follow in their footsteps, I’ll be happy. Short-term, I want to get into the team. Long-term, I’d love to become an international. Growing up, all you want to do is pull on that green shirt and, coming to Aberdeen, hopefully, that’s a possibility now.”
The centre-back has some work to do before he can get international recognition, but he has certainly taken a step in the right direction by landing a job with a top tier side in Scotland. Molloy will also be working under a boss in Jimmy Thelin that clearly believes in his potential. “Gavin has developed a growing reputation in Ireland”, said the Dons boss.
“He brings great versatility, a positive attitude and both on and off the pitch conducts himself in the correct manner. Gavin is also a leader, something which is important for a strong and successful team, and it’s a characteristic, along with a hard-working attitude which is in the DNA of this club.”
