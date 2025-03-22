Stars from Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United and Aberdeen all feature in the best XI of the season so far

We are now 30 games into the Scottish Premiership season and it looks increasingly likely that Celtic will defend their title for the fourth season in a row after a series of strong and consistent performances throughout the campaign.

Heading into the March international break, the Hoops have an emphatic 13 point lead on Rangers at the top of the Premiership table while boasting a stunning record of 24 victories, three draws and three defeats over the course of the campaign, scoring a league high 89 goals while boasting the league’s best defence by shipping just 20 goals.

Unsurprisingly, Celtic dominate the WhoScored.com Team of the Season so far with five inclusions and that is largely down to the immense form they have shown throughout the campaign.

However, Rangers, who have beaten Celtic twice in 2025 can at least say they have had a fair few impressive individual performers throughout the campaign and at their best have proven they can mix it with some of Europe’s top sides by progressing to the last eight of the Europa League.

The 2024/25 season has featured plenty of standout performances and here we take a look at the best XI of players over the course of the season so far, based on ratings from the data experts at WhoScored.com.

Goalkeeper and defence

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schemichel is ageing like a fine wine and at the age of 38 still remains a top draw shot-stopper. The veteran, who arrived as a replacement for Joe Hart has an average rating of 6.9 this season and has been incredibly hard to beat this season.

At right-back, the ever-reliable James Tavernier features for yet another season. The Gers skipper started the season slowly but has shown huge improvements in recent months and his overall record of three goals and seven assists remains unmatched by any other defender in the division, giving him an overall average rating of 7.4.

The centre-back duo features a reliable Parkhead partnership of Cameron Carter-Vickers (7.3) and Liam Scales (7.3) who have both been central to Celtic’s title defence in front of Schemichel.

At left-back, however, there is room for a new race in Dundee United defender Will Ferry, who with an average rating of 7.2 has been hugely consistent in his debut season with The Tangerines.

Midfield and attack

Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny has proven to be an inspired signing with 11 goals and two assists since arriving on loan from Wolsburg. His average rating of 7.3 will only amplify demands from the Ibrox faithful to try and keep the Czechia international on board on a permanent basis.

On the other flank, meanwhile, Daizen Maeda (7.2) with 13 goals and seven assists in 27 matches is enjoying his best season yet in a Celtic shirt while also joining the pantheon of greats after climbing into the 50-goal club in Green and White colours.

In midfield, the ever-reliable Hoops skipper Callum McGregor, who is enjoying one of his best goalscoring seasons to date, makes the cut, with a rating of 7.3. He missed the derby defeat and hopes to return in the next game against Hearts.

Joining McGregor in midfield is Aberdeen hero, who with four goals and six assists, has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for the Dons with an average rating of 7.3.

Leading the line is Rangers’ derby day hero Hamza Igamane with an average rating of 7.1 and Dundee United frontman Sam Darby with a rating of 7.2.

Here is the full team of the season, according to WhoScored.com: Schemichel, Tavernier, Scales, Carter-Vickers, Ferry, Cerny, McGregor, McGrath, Maeda, Darby, Igamane