A round-up of key headlines from Celtic and Rangers ahead of the March international break

Rangers entered the March international break on a high with arguably their best seven days of the season so far as they topped off their progression to the Europa League quarter-final with a stunning 3-2 victory away against runaway leaders Celtic.

The Gers showed no signs of a European hangover at Parkhead in the first half as they were cheered on by away supporters for the first time in two years. The Light Blues roared into a two goal lead in the first 45 minutes with Nico Raskin’s early flicked header and Mohamed Diomande’s low driven shot.

Title chasers Celtic, keen to avoid their first home defeat to Rangers since 2020, fought their way back into the game through goals from Daizen Maedaa and Reo Hatate to set up a grandstand finish as youngster Hamza Igamane continued his tremendous season with a winner in the 88th minute.

The result ended Celtic’s 15th month unbeaten streak at Parkhead and reduced the gap at the top of the table to a slightly more respectable 13 points as interim boss Barry Ferguson continues to build a feel-good factor which has been missing for so long this season. As attention turns to the international break, we take a look at the main headlines from Celtic and Rangers - including a key withdrawal from USA’s upcoming Concacaf Nations League semi-final.

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says it's difficult to explain Auston Trusty's withdrawal from the current camp as he isn’t a doctor. Pochettino had included Celtic star Trusty in his USA squad for a highly-anticipated Concacaf Nations League semi-final clash with Panama but was forced to later withdraw the centre-back due to fitness concerns.

Speaking to reporters, via the Herald , he explained: "I think the three players that were included were Antonee, and then Truty and Cardoso. "For different reasons but medical reasons, they are not here for that, and it’s difficult to explain because I am not a doctor. I am not the right guy to say and to explain what happened with these guys but I see for different reasons they have some problems.And for medical reasons, that is why they cannot be here for the CONCACAF."

Trusty’s omission comes just days after he was left out of Celtic’s squad for their surprise 3-2 defeat to Rangers. Brendan Rodgers said Trusty missed the derby clash with a calf issue, although the severity of the issue is not yet known. Celtic return to action to face Hearts after the break on Saturday 29th March, leaving Trusty with a race against time to get fit for the final furlong of the campaign.

Marseille plot bold move for Rangers hero

French heavyweights Marseille are understood to be plotting a bold €10 million (around £8m) to sign Rangers hero Hamza Igamane after his dramatic winning goal at Celtic Park.

The Moroccan arrived as something of an unknown quantity from local side AS Far over the summer for just £1.7m but has proven to be one of the club’s best pieces of business in recent windows with an impressive 14 goals and three assists in 37 appearances.

Journalist Hakim Zakos told But Football.com: "He's in high demand for next summer... Everton, Tottenham, Sevilla FC, and OM have identified the player as a potential signing. Sevilla has already made it known that they are prepared to spend around €10 million to sign him."