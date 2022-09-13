Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for a reaction from his side after defeat to holders Real Madrid last week.

Celtic will face Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on Matchday 2 of their Champions League campaign due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After a disappointing 3-0 loss to current holders Real Madrid last week, the Hoops have a big task ahead of them in their bid for three points against the Ukrainian champions who recorded an impressive 4-2 win away to RB Leipzig.

Ange Postecoglou’s men earned warm praise at full-time for their efforts against the Spanish and reigning European champions at Parkhead after producing some excellent attacking football against Los Blancos for 45 minutes.

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric nets with a sublime finish in the 3-0 win over Celtic in a week that witnessed Scotland's European representatives concede 11 goals without reply as a result of heavy subsequent defeats for Rangers and Hearts. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Luck just wasn’t on their side, however, when Callum McGregor struck the post in the first-half. Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda also missing big chances to break the deadlock before the interval.

The second half saw more offence from the visitors, with Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard all on target, leaving Celtic with zero points and at the bottom of Group F.

Their unfortunate defeat places greater pressure on Celtic to return from Warsaw with a positive result, otherwise they run the risk of another early group stage exit.

Shakhtar Donetsk, on the other hand, enjoyed a great start to their campaign, with a comfortable victory over Bundesliga opposition in Germany, with former Celtic flop, Marian Shved, scoring twice for his new club.

Given the amount of key players Igor Jovicevic has lost as a consequence of the military war including a host of Brazilian stars, the result against Leipzig will have came as a surprise to many, while providing the club with a huge lift.

Shakhtar have relocated to Poland temporarily, with several regions in Ukraine considered too unsafe to host competitive football in major UEFA competitions.

Providing they adapt quickly to their new surroundings, Shakhtar could be eyeing progression from the group stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2018.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic

What: UEFA Champions League - Group F (Matchday 2)

Where: Municipal Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw (31,800 capacity)

When: Wednesday, September 14th – kick-off 5.45pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 4 Coverage begins at 5pm - 45 minutes before kick-off. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

A pay-per-view option will be available via CelticTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

What are the latest match odds?

SHAKHTAR DONETSK 11/5 | DRAW 5/2 | CELTIC 6/5

According to the bookmakers, Celtic are narrow favourites to emerge victorious on Matchday 2. Japanese frontman Kyogo Furuhashi is 4/1 favourite to score first in the match, with Daizen Maeda available at 9/2. Giorgos Gikoumakis is priced at 5/1, with Liel Abada the value bet at 11/2.

Who are the match officials?

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the second leg.

The 33-year-old will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderqvist, with Mohammed Al-Hakim named as the fourth official. Dutchman Dennis Higler is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic?

Celtic will travel to Poland without midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (not registered) and centre-back Carl Starfelt (knee).

Luckless Ideguchi was left out of the 25-man European squad by manager Ange Postecoglou last month, while Swedish defender Starfelt was forced off injured during the Old Firm derby demolition against Rangers.

That will likely mean Lorient loanee Mortiz Jenz takes his place at the heart of the Hoops defence. Kyogo Furuhashi could return to the starting XI at the expense of Giorgos Giakoumakis

Celtic's Mortiz Jenz has applauded the club's Champions League draw that, with Real Madrid as top seeds, is the one he believes everyone connected with the Scottish champions wanted. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Shakhtar will continue to be without the services of full-back Viktor Kornienko, who is not expected to return until next year after rupturing his cruciate ligament.

Head coach Igor Jovicevic is unlikely to make any alterations from the line-up which swept past RB Leipzig in Germany last week, with Burkina Faso international Lassina Traore set for a place on the bench once again.