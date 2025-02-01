Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Celtic favourite has signed for Sheffield Wednesday - and the Hoops have been given a nod by the Owls.

Stuart Armstrong played 144 times for the Hoops with 28 goals and 25 assists, as he helped the club to Treble success and multiple league titles. He’s since been with Southampton, Vancouver Whitecaps and now Sheffield Wednesday, who have signed him on a permanent basis.

He will help Danny Rohl’s side in their ambition to reach the Premier League, which Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says is a driving force behind the move. Schuster said: “Stuart was presented with an opportunity to return to England with the goal of playing again in the Premier League.

“We are thankful to Stuart, respected his decision, and wish him and his family all the best. We have a talented group preparing for the new season and everyone at the club believes in the objectives we set at the start of the year.

“We are continuing to pursue new additions and this move opens up additional possibilities to use either of the league’s roster construction models, and we will use this opportunity to decide how to get the best from all available options.”

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile in their statement have given a glowing nod to Armstrong’s time at Celtic. They said: “The Owls have signed the vastly experienced international Stuart Armstrong from Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps.

“The midfield man bolsters Danny Rohl’s engine room options, bringing outstanding pedigree and knowhow to Hillsborough. Armstrong has amassed over 400 appearances domestically, scoring 63 goals, while earning 51 caps for Scotland. Starting out with Dundee United in 2010, the 32-year-old went on to make 150 appearances for the Tannadice outfit.

“He switched to SPL giants Celtic in 2015 for a trophy-laden three years with the Bhoys, lifting three league titles and successive trebles. Armstrong then headed south of the border to sign for Southampton in a reported £7m move and made 222 appearances for the Saints.

“A brief stint in Vancouver followed in September last year and following the conclusion of the MLS season, his next chapter unfolds back on these shores in S6.”