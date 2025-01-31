Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish champions will face off against the German Bundesliga giants in a two-legged play-off tie next month

Celtic have been paired against Bayern Munich in the Champions League play-off round - with supporters hailing the draw as “fantastic”.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will have to overcome the 33-time German Bundesliga champions over two legs next month if they are to progress further in Europe’s premier competition after the draw was held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland earlier today.

Bayern - six-time winner of the Champions League - will provide formidable opposition for the Hoops with both sides looking to secure their spot in the last-16. Celtic will be at home for the first leg on either the 11th/12th of February, with the return leg in Germany taking place the following week.

However, it remains to be seen if Celtic fans will be allowed to attend the away leg after the Parkhead club received another disciplinary notice following the match against Aston Villa on Wednesday, when smoke bombs were released in the away section.

The club were fined €20,000 and given a warning by UEFA that if such behaviour was repeated at a European game in the next two years, they would be prevented from selling tickets to fans for one away match.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since 2017 when they faced off in the group stage, with Celtic losing both games. Bayern finished 12th in the revamped League Phase with Celtic ending the inaugural format down in 21st spot.

Supporters have been reacting to the draw on social media, with the likes of former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, club legend Manuel Neuer and manager Vincent Kompany heading to Celtic Park in the coming weeks. The general consensus among the Celtic faithful seems to be that it will be a difficult test but a favourable tie after avoiding Manchester City and Real Madrid.

@PaulPert85: “Nice trip to Germany! Slightly easier than Real Madrid but very tough still. In tae them Celtic.”

@SounessLouis: “I don’t expect us to win at all but Bayern is a much better draw than Madrid, at least form wise.”

@Max____67: “At least it’s not Madrid.”

@MichaelBri24667: “Happy with that.”

@SSurvivor03: “Might be able to keep it to single figures with them.... might.”