The Celtic-supporting Sheffield Wednesday man has opened up on Old Firm rivalry Rangers ahead of the Steel City derby vs Sheffield United.

He’ll have his feet planted in another derby this Sunday - but Rangers vs Celtic has taught a Sheffield Wednesday star all he needs to know about rivalry.

Barry Bannan is happy to play the pantomime villain as the long-serving Owls man heads into another Steel City derby with Sheffield United. Closer to home in Scotland, his beloved Celtic host Rangers in the Premiership.

A win for Brendan Rodgers’ side would edge them even closer to title glory. Bannan grew up adoring the Hoops and has loved his time with Sheffield Wednesday, as Old Firm allegiances making his current side’s big rivalry easy to embrace.

Celtic lessons taken to Sheffield Wednesday

He told The Star: “The city has been amazing for us. It’s quite similar to Glasgow in that it’s mainly working class people who are very passionate about their football. They work hard for their money to make their family’s lives better. I remember that in Glasgow, a massive rivalry football-wise, same as here, people going out to work for their families day-in, day-out.

“That’s why I settled here really quickly. I loved the rivalry between the two teams, I grew up as a Celtic fan and I took to all that straight away. It needs to be kept in football because it adds an edge to all of the games. But the city has been amazing for me and my family, I’ve been at the club for 10 years now and it’s been incredible.”

Disliking Rangers

One thing Bannan did growing up learning was holding a dislike for Rangers players, and that’s why the adoration of Sheffield Wednesday fans means so much when there’s plenty of dislike on the Blades end of the city. He added: “It's part and parcel of football, you get it everywhere. If I was liked by the other half then I would be doing something wrong! It is what it is, I don't mind it and I get it completely, why they don't like me.

“Growing up I remember not liking Rangers players and that's why I get it. It's not the fact that they don't like me as a person maybe, they don't know me not to like me. But it's a football thing, the rivalry is always going to be there. It's probably not just me, they won't like any of us. I love that. On the flipside, I'm adored by the blue side of Sheffield and that's the only thing that matters to be to be honest.”