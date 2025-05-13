Sean McArdle became the latest Hoops’ youngster to be handed his first-team debut - but which players could follow in his footsteps?

At the start of his second spell, Brendan Rodgers outlined a clean vision at Celtic centered around making space for academy players to make the jump and develop into first-team regulars at Parkhead.

The Hoops boss emphasised the importance of looking within and utilising the club’s existing resources before seeking external solutions. He retains full belief in the potential of the talented starlets currently in Celtic’s youth system.

In recent years, the likes of Adam Montgomery, Dane Murray, Joey Dawson, Ben Summers, Rocco Vata, Daniel Cummings, Mitchel Frame, Daniel Kelly, Francis Turley and Jude Bonnar have all sampled a taste of senior action.

Now 17-year-old Sean McArdle can be added to that growing list of debutant's after stepping off the bench as a late substitute to replace £11 million midfielder Arne Engels in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-1 Premiership win over Hibs.

However, just one of those names listed above - Dane Murray - has gone on to establish himself as part of Rodgers’ first-team squad. Long-term injuries have stalled Dawson’s progress, Montgomery has struggled to make much of an impact during various loan spells, Frame has failed to kick on since being integrated into the senior set-up in the summer of 2023, while Daniel Kelly opted to move south of the border to continue his development and Daniel Cummings is expected to follow suit this summer with a transfer to Premier League side West Ham United strongly mooted.

For Rodgers, it’s about making sure there is a clear pathway laid out for youngsters to enable them to build on that early promise, referencing captain and academy graduate Callum McGregor as someone they can take inspiration from.

“If you look through my career, I’ve always played young players,” Rodgers said. “I’ve played players as young as 16 years of age, but it’s not meant to be easy. You don’t just give players, they have to earn it and they have to deserve it and they have to be warranted that opportunity through hard work and quality.

“It’s a catch-22 situation really. I just try and simplify it. Throughout my career, I’ve always judged a young player like any other player in terms of their age. I’m not so much worries about what age he is - does he have the talent, or does he have the personality to have that wee bit of mental toughness to put him into the arena?

“If they have that they’ll get opportunities and then can they sustain that? But a young player’s development might well be that he needs to get out and get into the men’s game and the rough and tumble of it and then come back and be better for it. So, for young players, there’s always a pathway here.”

Elaborating his decision to hand Irishman McArdle his senior debut at the weekend, Rodgers stated: “He’s done really well in the B team, 17 years of age, obviously giving that feeling, I want him to be a personality, even thought he’s only on 10, 12 minutes, whatever it was, and he showed that.

“I like him, he’s got decent legs, he’s got a nice football brain, left-sided, he’s got culture when he plays, and now he’s got the best role models you can have in some of the players that we have here, like Callum (McGregor) and these guys, to learn from.

“It gives him a little reward for the good work that he’s done, now he’s got to continue learning and see what comes from it.”

So, who will be next to follow in McArdle’s footsteps? GlasgowWorld assesses six B-team starlets who could potentially make the step up to the first-team in the near future...

Kyle Ure

Tasted silverware as captain of Celtic’ under-18 side after lifting the 2023 Scottish Youth Cup. Has been a mainstay for the B-team and is known from his ability to pick a pass and cut through opposition backlines. Signed a new two-year contract extension earlier in the season, keeping him at the club until June 2027. Recently voted Academy Player of the Year at Celtic’s awards dinner. Position: Central midfield

Mitchell Robertson

Current Hoops B-team skipper Robertson was part of Celtic’s victorious 2023 Youth Cup side and recently joined team-mate Kyle Ure in putting pen to paper on a new deal. A regular starter under Stephen McManus, he continues to gain valuable experience within the youth ranks, having played in the Premier League International Cup and UEFA Youth League. Position: Centre-back

Lenny Agbaire

London-born Agbaire, who holds dual citizenship with Scotland and Nigeria, boasts a physical presence and has been part of the club’s academy since 2015. He has gradually moved up the ranks and signed his first professional contact six years later. A mainstay for the B-team since the 2023/24 season, he played a crucial role in the 2023 Scottish Youth Cup final win over Rangers, with his clear potential and consistency in performance levels earning him an extended contract through until next summer. Has gained valuable first-team experience on loan at Championship side Ayr United under Scott Brown during the second half of this season and will now look to stake a claim in pre-season. Position: Centre-back

Colby Donovan

Promoted to the B-team set up full-time last season, the right-back has carried his impressive form towards the end of the 2023/24 season into this campaign. Travelled with the first-team squad on their pre-season tour of the United States last summer and is highly-rated among academy staff at Lennoxtown. Position: Right-back

Corey Thomson

Joined Celtic’s youth system at the age of 14 back in January 2020 and has already enjoyed several high points early in his career having captained the club’s Under-17 side at the MLS Generation adidas Cup in the United States. Made the step up to the B-team soon after and have played a pivotal role in the team’s success ever since. PScored in the Under-18 Scottish Youth Cup final triumph over Rangers and has also lifted the Glasgow Cup. Continues to mature and it won’t be long before he makes a name for himself on the first-team stage. Position: Left winger

Lewis Dobbie

Featured in Celtic’s first ever Lowland League game vs Bonnyrigg Rose a few years ago at a time when he moved between the Under-18s and B-team set-up. Now a regular in Stephen McManus’ squad, the versatile attacker is known for his tireless workrate and eye for goal after developing a knack of scoring on the big occasion. Under contract until 2026. Position: Winger/Forward