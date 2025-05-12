There are more than just Leeds United and West Ham United interested in the Celtic man when it comes to Premier League clubs.

Celtic have reportedly placed a major transfer price tag on one of their prized assets amid Leeds United and West Ham United claims.

Daizen Maeda is sweeping all awards before him this season amid a stunning campaign for the champions. He has mixed between being a winger and clinical goalscorer, scooping the PFA Scotland Player of the Year and also earning nomination for the SFWA Player of the Year.

Maeda has also been crowned Men’s Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year at Celtic alongside scooping their top scorer award. It has attracted interest, with CaughtOffside asserting that Premier League newcomers Leeds United have been joined by West Ham United in monitoring the forward.

Premier League ‘interest’ in Celtic star

It’s claimed ‘Fulham, Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Leeds United have reportedly joined the race for the 27-year-old attacker, who has been a brilliant performer for Celtic.’ £25m is the asking price the report states that Celtic are wanting for one of their prized assets. Big bids are also apparently in the pipeline. The report adds: “This valuation has not deterred Premier League sides, who see Maeda’s versatility, pace, and goal-scoring ability as attributes that can strengthen their attacking options.

“Clubs like West Ham and Crystal Palace, in particular, are rumoured to be preparing substantial offers to sign him. While Maeda remains committed to Celtic for now, the coming weeks will be crucial. Should a Premier League club present a compelling offer, the player could be convinced to move.”

Maeda recently said on new contract talks, his deal currently running until 2027, that are postponed until after this month’s Scottish Cup final with Aberdeen is over: “Yes, the gaffer spoke to me about it. But there are still some games to be played this season so I just want to focus on them. We still have the Scottish Cup final to play for this season so I don’t want to focus too much ahead. I want to focus on that."

Brendan Rodgers on Daizen Maeda

There is no hiding what the Celtic manager thinks of the Japanese international. He said to the BBC: "He works closely with Jack Lyons here, one of our young coaches who will focus individually on some of the details on that and what we see in him. He's also very coachable and he's a great learner and that's what you want in your players. You can have players that are very good players but they're not very coachable. But his ability to learn is also what has helped him.

"So he gets pointed out items with all the coaches and we'll speak to him as a manager and Jack will do specific stuff with him as well. But all of that he's shown an ability to learn and so that's always a good sign. Being in the middle of the goal means he's making different runs. He's not where he's ended up crossing a lot on the left-hand side.

"He's not always in the positions he would be as a central striker but I think we've seen that he can make all the moves and do everything you want in that position. His movement, pace, technical ability, but also the hunger and pressing is massive for an attacking team and he's playing ever so well and consistently well."