Celtic youngsters Matthew Anderson and Ben Summers has moved on loan to an Austrian club | Canva

The Parkhead club have allowed two academy prospects to head out on loan

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admira Wacker sporting director Peter Stoger has been left excited by the potential of Celtic loanees Matthew Anderson and Ben Summers after the pair completed season-long moves to Austria.

B-Team skipper Anderson has rejoined the club following an initial successful temporary spell last season, during which he scored once and provided six assists in 22 appearances in the Austrian second tier last term. The 20-year-old left-back trained with Brendan Rodgers’ first-team squad during pre-season, but has now been allowed to return to mainland Europe after the Hoops signed Alex Valle on loan from Barcelona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be joined in 2.Liga by fellow academy team mate Summers, who made his senior debut under Ange Postecoglou 18 months ago before agreeing a new deal and heading out on loan to the Championship with Dunfermline last season. However, the pacy winger’s campaign in Fife was cut short due to a back injury which saw him return to Lennoxtown to continue his rehab over the summer.

Both players had the option to remain on the fringes of the first-team and gain regular minutes with the club’s second string, but have opted to head for the town of Mödling - situated a few miles south of the capital city Vienna.

Admira club chief Stoger was delighted to exploit his club’s partnership with the reigning Scottish champions to snap up the “highly talented” duo for the coming year.

He stated: “Matthew and Ben are two highly talented players who have gained experience at a high level at a young age. Matthew showed us what he is capable of last season and we are happy to have him back with us. Ben brings a breath of fresh air to the attacking midfield and will give us new options in shaping the game. We are convinced that both players will take our team significantly further this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short Celtic statement read: “Best of luck to both Matthew Anderson and Ben Summers who have today completed loan moves to Admira Wacker.”

Admira finished a moderate sixth in the table last season, but harbour ambitions of returning to the Bundesliga in the near future. They currently occupy fifth spot after winning three and losing one of their opening four league games.

Celtic have already seen youngsters Rocco Vata and Daniel Kelly depart for English Championship duo Watford and Millwall respectively on permanent deals this summer rather than fight for a first-team place.