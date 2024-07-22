Sporting director in Celtic transfer exit tease as he reveals 'I do believe that something will happen soon'
More Celtic youngsters are set to join the club’s feeder team in Austria, according to a sporting director.
Admira Wacker have provided a temporary home for promising Hoops prospects to go abroad and be exposed to vital first team minutes. The partnership was formed with the Premiership champions last season and it sent Scotland U21 defender Matthew Anderson and goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi to Austria.
Anderson was a regular during his time with Admira but his goalkeeper counterpart was hit by injury and unable to make a similar impact. Boss Brendan Rodgers has some of the young Lennoxtown crop with him for a pre-season camp in America.
Sports director Peter Stoger has had his say on potentially more loans from Celtic. No specific players are mentioned but he does expect some to arrive from Glasgow sooner rather than later.
He said: “We are in constant communication with Celtic and I do believe that something will happen soon. We are very hopeful to get players from them again. Matthew Anderson, in particular, did well last season and he has left a hole in the left hand side of the team that we need to fill again.”
There are a number of young players looking to make an impression Rodgers this pre-season. Francis Turley is one who has made headlines after getting in amongst the goals while the likes of Bosun Lawal, Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Josh Dede and Kyle Ure have been pitched in from the start of friendly games. Next is a clash Stateside with Premier League champions Man City.
