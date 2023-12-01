Register
St Johnstone v Celtic injury news: 11 ruled out and 4 doubts for Scottish Premiership clash - gallery

St Johnstone and Celtic injury latest as the two sides prepare to meet at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:27 GMT

Celtic venture north to Perth on Scottish Premiership duty this weekend when they face St Johnstone - with both teams having their fair share of injury troubles.

The McDiarmid Park side have a lengthy list of sidelined stars to contend with at the moment as new boss Craig Levein attempts to move the club away from the relegation zone after a few difficult seasons.

Both sides are currently at opposite ends of the table ahead of Sunday's encounter, with the league leaders aiming to put two disappointing results to bed against a Saints outfit who have won just twice in 13 Premiership games to this point.

Levein has made a positive impression since being named as Steven MacLean's replacement but they were unable to find the back of the net against hearts at Tynecastle last weekend, going down 1-0. Their lack of goals is a real cause for concern, boasting the worst attacking record in the division.

Celtic haven't fared much better of late, drawing 1-1 at home to Motherwell last Saturday before suffering their latest Champions League group stage defeat to Lazio in Rome on Tuesday.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Sunday's clash...

St Johnstone's Stevie May and Anthony Ralston in action

OUT - The Japanese speedster will have one eye on making sure he is fit and available for Asian Cup selection and he should be back in the next few weeks from a knee problem.

2. Daizen Maeda - Celtic

DOUBT - Sat out of the Hearts match for an unspecified reason but the playmaker's wife is currently battling cancer for the fourth time and has been offered support by club staff.

3. Graham Carey - St Johnstone

OUT - The Israeli is no closer to returning at this stage. An update on his condition will be due in the coming weeks ahead of a New Year comeback.

4. Liel Abada - Celtic

