St Johnstone and Celtic injury latest as the two sides prepare to meet at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

Celtic venture north to Perth on Scottish Premiership duty this weekend when they face St Johnstone - with both teams having their fair share of injury troubles.

The McDiarmid Park side have a lengthy list of sidelined stars to contend with at the moment as new boss Craig Levein attempts to move the club away from the relegation zone after a few difficult seasons.

Both sides are currently at opposite ends of the table ahead of Sunday's encounter, with the league leaders aiming to put two disappointing results to bed against a Saints outfit who have won just twice in 13 Premiership games to this point.

Levein has made a positive impression since being named as Steven MacLean's replacement but they were unable to find the back of the net against hearts at Tynecastle last weekend, going down 1-0. Their lack of goals is a real cause for concern, boasting the worst attacking record in the division.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Sunday's clash...

St Johnstone's Stevie May and Anthony Ralston in action

2 . Daizen Maeda - Celtic OUT - The Japanese speedster will have one eye on making sure he is fit and available for Asian Cup selection and he should be back in the next few weeks from a knee problem.

3 . Graham Carey - St Johnstone DOUBT - Sat out of the Hearts match for an unspecified reason but the playmaker's wife is currently battling cancer for the fourth time and has been offered support by club staff.